“I’m long enough in this industry to have seen many transformative moments in its evolution, and I am experienced enough to know that each moment has (sometimes eventually) delivered on its promise.”

I began my SAP career when version 3.1H ruled the world with every journal entry typed by hand, and every report a batch job run overnight. ECC brought integration. S/4HANA brought real-time. But through it all, a human sat at the center of every decision. That is about to change.

From client-server to the internet, from software-as-a-service to the smartphone, there have been step changes that have fundamentally changed the way we interact with technology. During SAP Sapphire 2026, another such moment occurred when the company announced possibly their boldest move ever (the biggest evolution ever, according to their CEO) – the birth of the “Autonomous Enterprise”. SAP’s announcement signals the coming of age of agentic AI. Its impact will change most aspects of the enterprise and, to my mind, none more so than the finance department.

Autonomous finance is the complete reimagination of finance operations, where AI agents sense changes across the business, reason over risk, revenue and working capital, and autonomously execute workflows end-to-end, within governed policies. What if your finance department could run itself not by replacing people, but by freeing them to think? Consider the possibility of AI agents running your month-end processing while you sleep; you arrive to work on the first of the month with fully reconciled books, accounts balanced, and anomalies resolved.

But why now? Well, three forces have converged simultaneously. First, AI has crossed a maturity threshold – large language models, machine learning, and process automation are no longer experimental; they are production-grade. Second, SAP’s Clean Core philosophy has quietly done the groundwork: organizations running standardized, extension-light S/4HANA landscapes now have the data hygiene that AI demands. And third,and most pressingly, the business can no longer afford the pace of traditional finance. A 10-day month-end close in a world of real-time commerce is like navigating with a map printed last quarter. Add to that the pressure on finance talent – the best people do not want to spend their careers matching invoices, and the case for autonomous finance stops being a vision and starts being an operational necessity.

In fact, agentic AI is rapidly becoming the driver for the modernization of finance departments. By deploying intelligent agents that autonomously assess, transform, and validate legacy systems, businesses will be able to improve accuracy and functional consistency.

SAP, along with their partners, are poised to offer unprecedented levels of support to help businesses on their finance transformation journey, promising to reduce migration efforts by up to 50%, provide agents (“Autonomous Finance Assistants”) within your license structure, and offer support for both SAP and non-SAP processes.

As the Capgemini Research Institute report highlights, “AI agents are no longer just a concept – they are becoming a core part of enterprise operations, reshaping business models, workforce dynamics, and competitive advantage”.

This is where I introduce my usual note of caution. Like any transformation program, success is wholly dependent on the quality of the data and state of the processes. A bad or ineffective process that is automated only ends up being a more rapidly executed bad or ineffective process. That’s been a mantra at Capgemini for years.

It’s not unique to AI-led transformations. But even here (especially here), AI can help. With the right strategy, operating model, and data backbone in place, AI will deliver the greatest impact. Not all data or finance processes are immediately ripe for automation and will require AI expertise and methodologies to assess and address the gap between the promise of intelligent automation and your current situation.

Agentic AI brings contextual awareness and dynamic orchestration to the finance department – streamlining data flows, optimizing processes, and enhancing interoperability across silos. This approach doesn’t just reduce so-called technical debt: it also unlocks faster innovation cycles, allowing businesses to modernize incrementally while delivering safer, smarter, and more adaptive services to clients.

For me, this is key. Through both my accountancy and my IT careers, it has become obvious to me that innovation breeds innovation. Every time there’s a step change in technology, an adaptive evolution if you will, the efficiencies gained create the space for further innovation. It’s central to Capgemini’s ethos: our human-centric approach ensures transformation isn’t just about systems; it’s about empowering people to innovate and lead in a rapidly evolving market.

As highlighted in the Techno Vision 2026 report, organizations must move toward “human–AI chemistry,” where intelligent systems and human expertise work in tandem to drive measurable outcomes.

For SAP customers, the call to action is clear: do not wait for the perfect moment. Start with one agent use case. For example, ‘cash application’ or ‘goods receipt/invoice receipt clearing’ are excellent entry points. Build a center of excellence that bridges finance domain knowledge and AI fluency.

Progressive CFOs will already know this.

For more information on how you can operationalize autonomous finance and accelerate AI-first transformation, explore Agentic Enterprise Core by Capgemini