While connectivity across sectors is being transformed with convergent, flexible and secure broadband solutions, no sector stands to benefit more from this transformative potential than Rail. From railway stations, nationwide tracks to onboard trains and engineering centres, connectivity is becoming the engine of real‑time visibility, capacity, resilience and safety. Rising passenger expectations, Mobility‑as‑a‑Service models and increasing traffic density are now placing unprecedented demands on safety‑critical communications between trains, infrastructure and control centres.

At the heart of this evolution sits 5G, as the backbone of FRMCS and train communications, with Private Networks, convergence with Non-Terrestrial Networks and as the bearer for Mission-Critical Communication Services (MCX).

While all the above are promising significant operational benefits and a paradigm shift, the GSM-R to FRMCS transition is the one that has the strongest momentum and deserves a closer analysis. GSM‑R has served railways reliably for decades, but its voice‑centric nature limits its ability to support the scale, automation and data intensity of modern rail operations. FRMCS marks a decisive shift, setting the foundation for a new era of resilience, autonomy and long‑term sustainability in railway communications.

FRMCS goes beyond new technical specifications; it represents a renewed European commitment to harmonised railway communications across borders. This collective effort is essential to achieve economies of scale, ensure seamless interoperability, and deliver a future‑proof framework in which railway applications are decoupled from the underlying telecommunications infrastructure, allowing both to evolve independently over the coming decades.

2026 is a turning point for FRMCS; trials in motion & key decisions to be made

2026 is the year that FRMCS is coming to life with the Europe-wide FP-MORANE2 trials that will result in the first industrialized version of the standards; yet a long way lies ahead for FRMCS implementation and integration of the most promising use-cases. FP-MORANE2 will validate capabilities but key decisions still remain for the Operators to make:

Network Architecture selection and the associated ownership model , as the flexibility of the underlying 5G system allows for FRMCS to be adopted as a private network or a hybrid that leverages Mobile Network Operator resources.

, as the flexibility of the underlying 5G system allows for FRMCS to be adopted as a private network or a hybrid that leverages Mobile Network Operator resources. Radio planning and spectrum strategy that leverage the new allocated band and the legacy for optimal coverage, interference reduction in dense and urban areas and allows for demanding applications to perform uninterrupted.

that leverage the new allocated band and the legacy for optimal coverage, interference reduction in dense and urban areas and allows for demanding applications to perform uninterrupted. Managing the continued operation and potential growth of GSM ‑ R during a prolonged transition period, ensuring that legacy networks remain safe and dependable, while avoiding unnecessary or misaligned investments as FRMCS is being progressively introduced.

during a prolonged transition period, ensuring that legacy networks remain safe and dependable, while avoiding unnecessary or misaligned investments as FRMCS is being progressively introduced. Defining the long‑term operating and governance model for FRMCS, including responsibilities across the multiple providers for system evolution, safety assurance, cross‑border operations and lifecycle management.

Yet the decisive factor for timely and scalable FRMCS deployment will not be technology alone, but whether the diverse ecosystem of railways, suppliers, regulators, and telecom actors can collaborate effectively and align business models, investment horizons, and responsibilities to unlock mutual value.

The FRMCS transformation underway, daunting as it may seem, is not an anomaly within the telecommunications sector. Narrowband and purpose‑built communication networks are progressively reaching the end of their lifecycle and facing a shrinking vendor ecosystem as they give way to multi‑purpose, and likely LTE/5G‑based alternatives. From all Critical National Infrastructure Operators, the transformation of mission‑critical public safety networks stands out as the most relevant parallel for railways. Not only does it affect nation-wide and telco-grade infrastructure with hundreds of thousands of connected devices, but it is also driven by safety‑critical requirements and a zero‑tolerance for uncontrolled outages. This is a mature transformation effort, with countries like the USA, South Korea, Finland and France having fully operational LTE/5G based networks and a plethora of countries being in a mature state of transition.

It is encouraging to notice that the FRMCS wayside architecture and deployment model shares key similarities with Public Safety Networks:

FRMCS adopts the same mission‑critical architecture principles as Public Safety networks.

In both cases, operators must select between a fully dedicated network or variations of hybrid deployment models (e.g. MOCN, MORAN, or full MVNO).

Both modern networks must remain interoperable with their predecessors throughout a prolonged migration period to ensure service continuity.

Cross‑border interoperability is essential, requiring harmonised standards and coordinated governance beyond national boundaries.

Applications in both domains span mission‑critical and business‑critical services, demanding strict prioritisation, resilience, cybersecurity, and service isolation mechanisms.

For Railways, the practical implication is clear; operators should tap into the mature ecosystem that has formed around mission-critical Public Safety networks and can benefit from lessons learnt and invaluable delivery experiences. Governance methodology, architectural decisions, and broader migration playbooks can be shared rather than reinvented.

Drawing on our longstanding engagement and leadership in Mission-Critical transformation, there are key lessons that can be offered to accelerate FRMCS implementation:

FRMCS use-case rollout appears intentionally cautious, but value creation should not be ; Plan for introduction of non-critical use-cases earlier, so that measurable operational benefits can be captured earlier in the transition.

; Plan for introduction of non-critical use-cases earlier, so that measurable operational benefits can be captured earlier in the transition. Invest in FRMCS ecosystem orchestration ; success lies in the effective coordination between the multiple parties involved and the effective alignment of their often-conflicting priorities, requirements, and timelines. Invest in developing the capabilities required internally or through a trusted partner.

; success lies in the effective coordination between the multiple parties involved and the effective alignment of their often-conflicting priorities, requirements, and timelines. Invest in developing the capabilities required internally or through a trusted partner. Invest in E2E FRMCS network capabilities; robust, secure and interoperable networks do not emerge by default, but depend on coherentskills spanning all network domains and the effective mastery of interfaces across them.

robust, secure and interoperable networks do not emerge by default, but depend on coherentskills spanning all network domains and the effective mastery of interfaces across them. Treat migration and interoperability as long‑term requirements ; coexistence with GSM‑R is source of operational risk and must be designed, governed and operated as a long‑term capability.

; coexistence with GSM‑R is source of operational risk and must be designed, governed and operated as a long‑term capability. Anchor FRMCS transformation around operational readiness; early user acceptance depends on validated voice performance, certified equipment and proven operating procedures not on infrastructure rollout alone.

FRMCS as a platform for the Digital Railway of the future

Beyond train signaling and secure voice communications, FRMCS opens the door to a new class of high‑impact digital use‑cases. These include Automated Train Operations, intelligent asset management through continuous TCMS data and predictive maintenance, as well as multimedia services such as real‑time video and data for situational awareness, incident response, and richer passenger operations.

Such ambition inevitably brings complexity. Yet railways do not start from scratch. At its core, FRMCS is a system‑of‑systems integration challenge, building on a mature 5G technology base and a mission‑critical ecosystem already proven in equally demanding environments. Approached with the right integration mindset, this positions the sector not just to replace GSM‑R, but to safely turn connectivity into a long‑term digital advantage.