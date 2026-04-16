Enterprises today are at a critical inflection point in their AI journeys.

Generative AI pilots are everywhere – but too often, they remain isolated experiments: impressive demonstrations that struggle to scale, govern, and deliver sustained business value. The challenge is no longer demonstrating AI’s potential. It is operationalizing AI across the enterprise – securely, responsibly, and at speed.

This is where agentic AI changes the equation.

At Capgemini, we are helping organizations move beyond standalone Gen AI use cases to enterprise-scale, production-grade agentic systems by leveraging Databricks Agent Bricks across engineering and data estates . The result: AI agents that are not just intelligent, but production ready – embedded into real workflows, governed by enterprise standards, and aligned to how organizations actually operate.

Why agentic systems are the next frontier of enterprise AI

As AI adoption accelerates, enterprises face a familiar pattern: innovation outpaces integration. Disconnected tools, fragmented orchestration, and inconsistent governance quickly become barriers to scale. Agentic AI offers a path forward – enabling autonomous agents to reason, act, and collaborate across complex systems – but only if those agents can be designed for production from day one.

Databricks Agent Bricks provides the foundation for this shift. Rather than treating AI as a collection of scripts or prompts, it enables teams to define intent-driven, multi-step agentic workflows with orchestration, execution, and serving. For enterprises, this means AI that can operate continuously within governed environments, rather than sitting at the edges as experimental tooling.

From deployment to industrialization: Capgemini’s approach

Capgemini does not approach Agent Bricks as a standalone technology deployment. Instead, we embed it into our proven modernization frameworks , SDLC automation accelerators, and domain-specific engineering patterns to address real business and technical challenges.

We achieve this by combining:

Agent Bricks’ native orchestration and evaluation

Unity Catalog–based governance

Context-aware retrieval using vector search

With Capgemini’s deep engineering, data, and industry expertise, we design agentic systems that are:

Secure by design , operating on governed enterprise data

, operating on governed enterprise data Scalable by default , able to run across complex engineering estates

, able to run across complex engineering estates Aligned to operating models, not bolted onto them

This approach allows organizations to move rapidly from experimentation to trusted, enterprise-grade AI – turning agentic capabilities into a durable strategic asset rather than a collection of pilots.

Transforming engineering and data work with agentic workflows

The value of Agent Bricks becomes tangible when applied to core engineering and data modernization activities. Across Capgemini, teams are already using agentic workflows to automate and accelerate work that previously consumed weeks of manual effort.

Examples include:

SDLC automation agents that generate engineering and agile artifacts

that generate engineering and agile artifacts Code migration and modernization agents that accelerate legacy transformation

that accelerate legacy transformation Data estate modernization agents that refactor and modernize pipelines

What once required extensive custom orchestration and DevOps overhead can now be expressed at the intent level, while Agent Bricks handles execution, coordination, and scale. Engineers spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time on architecture, design, and innovation.

Governance without compromise

For enterprises, trust is non-negotiable. Agentic systems must operate within strict governance, security, and compliance boundaries – especially when interacting with sensitive data and mission-critical processes.

Agent Bricks’ tight integration with Unity Catalog ensures that agent access to data, models, tools, and outputs remains governed, auditable, and policy-driven. Combined with Capgemini’s experience in regulated industries and large-scale operating environments, this enables organizations to operationalize agentic AI without introducing unmanaged risk.

Turning AI ambition into measurable value

The true promise of agentic AI is not autonomy for its own sake – it is a measurable business impact. By industrializing Agent Bricks within enterprise estates, Capgemini helps clients:

Reduce manual engineering effort

Accelerate modernization timelines

Operationalize AI on trusted, governed data

Move faster than traditional transformation approaches allow

In doing so, AI shifts from experimentation to execution – from isolated innovation to industrialized value creation.

Building the future of enterprise engineering

The future of engineering is autonomous, orchestrated, and intelligent. Agentic systems will become a core part of how enterprises modernize platforms, evolve operating models, and scale innovation.

With Databricks Agent Bricks and Capgemini’s engineering and data expertise, that future is already taking shape – one governed, production-ready agent at a time.

Databricks Agent Bricks enables a production-first approach to building AI agents. Combined with Capgemini’s deep engineering, data, and industry expertise, enterprises can design, deploy, and scale governed, enterprise-ready agentic AI aligned to real operating models.

Talk to our experts to explore how Capgemini can help you industrialize agentic AI and turn ambition into measurable outcomes.