Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have evolved from cost-focused delivery hubs into strategic engines of innovation.

Today, they are expected to accelerate digital transformation, embed AI into business workflows, and deliver sustainable value. Achieving this requires more than internal capability – it demands a trusted partner with scale, technology depth, and a proven innovation ecosystem. This is where Capgemini stands out.

Why GCCs choose Capgemini

Capgemini brings two decades of experience in enabling GCCs, having supported over 1,700 centers globally. Its ability to combine domain expertise, technology leadership, and global delivery excellence makes it a natural partner for GCCs looking to scale beyond transactional operations into innovation-led growth.

Engagement models that drive impact

Capgemini offers flexible engagement models aligned to GCC maturity:

  • Build-operate-transfer (BOT): Ideal for new GCCs, BOT accelerates setup and ensures seamless transition. A recent example is Dai-ichi Life’s GCC in Hyderabad, where Capgemini delivered AI-driven analytics, cloud modernization, and cybersecurity under a BOT model – helping the insurer achieve global operational resilience and customer experience transformation.
  • Managed services: For mature GCCs, Capgemini takes end-to-end ownership of IT and business processes, freeing internal teams to focus on strategic priorities.
  • Co-innovation pods and Applied Innovation Exchanges (AIEs): These hubs bring GCC talent together with Capgemini experts, hyperscalers, and startups to co-create solutions. For instance, Capgemini’s AWS partnership powers SAP-to-AWS modernization and Gen AI-driven sustainability solutions, enabling GCCs to innovate at speed.

Capgemini’s strength lies in anticipating and enabling technology shifts critical for GCCs:

  • Cloud-first transformation: With 11,000+ certified cloud consultants and deep partnerships with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Capgemini helps GCCs design secure, cost-optimized hybrid architectures.
  • AI and automation at scale: The launch of Resonance, Capgemini’s generative AI framework, empowers GCCs to embed responsible AI across enterprise workflows – driving efficiency, trust, and scalability.
  • Cybersecurity and compliance: Capgemini offers advanced security frameworks and compliance-as-a-service models, essential for GCCs operating under stringent global regulations.
  • Data modernization: Through acquisitions like Cloud4C, Capgemini enables GCCs to build robust data platforms for analytics and machine learning.
  • Sustainable IT: Capgemini integrates green IT practices into cloud and AI solutions, helping GCCs meet ESG goals while reducing carbon footprints.

The road ahead

Capgemini’s approach is not just about outsourcing – it’s about co-creating value. GCCs bring domain proximity and business context; Capgemini adds technology depth, global scale, and an innovation ecosystem. Together, they can accelerate transformation, foster agility, and position GCCs as global innovation hubs.

As GCCs look to lead in AI, cloud, and sustainability, Capgemini offers the perfect blend of strategic partnership and execution excellence – turning vision into reality.