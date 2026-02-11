Alok Mishra Senior Director, Insights & Data, Capgemini

Alok Mishra is a seasoned sales strategist and growth leader with over 24 years of extensive experience in IT and consulting services. He has driven strategic sales initiatives, managed global delivery operations, and led large-scale business transformations across industries. Currently heading GCC growth for Capgemini’s Insights & Data practice in India, Alok focuses on leveraging data-driven strategies and innovative solutions to accelerate market expansion. A recognized client advocate, he believes in building purposeful partnerships that deliver sustainable value and transformation.