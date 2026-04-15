AI. Sovereignty. Space connectivity.

These are the topics that dominated the conversation at MWC 2026 and the forces that will shape the industry agenda in the coming year. But how specifically will they show up, and what steps should telco leaders take to stay ahead?

In our latest executive report, our industry and tech experts from Capgemini Invent and Cambridge Consultants analyze these issues and explore the new questions they are raising for leaders, like:

How to build the foundations to scale AI and how to maintain security and guardrails while scaling? How can we contribute more actively to digital sovereignty, including for companies that consume our telco solutions and services? How should telcos position themselves in the ecosystem of hybrid terrestrial/non-terrestrial as space connectivity becomes mainstream?

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While the answers to these questions will vary from organization to organization, the underlying landscape trends and market dynamics driving them will remain the same. Here, we explore the five forces that are shaping the telco agenda and offer thought starters for how telecom leaders should respond.

1. Growth

The next phase of telecom growth won’t come from another connectivity upgrade cycle, but rather via AI-enabled, enterprise-focused, ecosystem-based experiences and platforms. As networks mature and differentiation at the connectivity layer diminishes, value is shifting higher up the stack, where telcos can play a more strategic role in enabling outcomes for enterprise customers leveraging advanced telecom solutions.

To capture this opportunity, leaders must re-anchor their growth strategies beyond connectivity, focusing instead on experience, platforms, and ecosystems. Three proposed next steps from our leaders:

Shift capital and leadership focus to B2B and platform growth: Enterprise services and platform-based offerings will be key drivers of new revenue and long-term relevance; focus there, as opposed to doubling down on core connectivity.

Reimagine customer experiences with AI by design: Move from static interactions to intelligent, conversational experiences that anticipate needs and act in real time.

Position the telco as an ecosystem orchestrator: Rather than operating as standalone providers, telcos must bring together partners, capabilities, and data to deliver integrated, end-to-end telecom solutions that serve the complete needs of the customer.

2. Network

Telecom networks are no longer just a connectivity layer, they are evolving into AI-native, autonomous, programmable, and hybrid (terrestrial + satellite) digital infrastructure. This shift transforms the network from a passive conduit into an active, intelligent platform, capable of enabling new services, revenue streams, and ecosystem innovation.

To realize this vision, organizations must move beyond incremental upgrades and complete the transition to next-generation network capabilities, while laying the groundwork for autonomy. Key actions:

Finish the 5G journey with purpose: Accelerate the move to 5G Standalone (SA) and network slicing, explicitly linking deployment to enterprise use cases and API monetization.

Scale toward autonomous networks: Define and execute a clear strategic pathway to autonomy, embedding AI across planning, operations, and optimization.

Integrate non-terrestrial networks as native infrastructure: Treat LEO satellite connectivity as a core layer of the architecture, enabling seamless hybrid coverage and new service models.

3. Simplification

Sustainable telecom economics will not come from incremental cost cutting or workforce reduction alone. The real opportunity lies in simplification, followed by AI-driven automation.

That starts with a mindset shift: telcos must reduce structural complexity so organizations can scale AI more effectively and unlock the full value of intelligent systems. Three next steps, according to our leaders:

Elevate complexity reduction to a strategic priority: Treat simplification as an executive-level objective (not an IT clean-up) to remove structural inefficiencies that limit scalability and automation.

Define a clear path to an agentic enterprise: Develop a detailed strategy, roadmap, and business case for shifting to an AI-native, agent-driven enterprise stack.

Enforce end-to-end architectural discipline: Align and standardize architecture across network, IT, data, and cloud to reduce fragmentation and enable scalable automation.

4. Data & AI

Telecom data & AI transformation is about building trusted, data-driven, AI-native OS for networks and services, as opposed to deploying isolated Gen AI tools.

To drive this shift, leaders must make AI-native operations their #1 transformation priority. Our experts recommend three actions:

Establish a unified, trusted data foundation: Build and govern a single, real-time data layer as strategic infrastructure, enabling telecom business solutions and all AI systems operate from consistent, reliable data.

Move from pilots to production-grade AI: Shift decisively from experimentation to deploying AI as a mission-critical capability embedded in core operations.

Tie AI to measurable operational outcomes: Link AI initiatives directly to OPEX reduction, reliability, and resilience KPIs to ensure tangible business impact.

5. Regulation, cyber and sustainability

Telecom regulation is entering a new era defined by the DNA, sovereign infrastructure, multi-layer security obligations, trusted supply chains, and a geopolitical reframing of digital policy. In this landscape, issues once seen as constraints, are increasingly becoming points of differentiation and long-term value creation enabled by robust telecom IT solutions.

Forward-thinking telcos are using regulation and sovereignty as strategic tailwinds in three key ways:

Align strategy with sovereignty and resilience agendas: Integrate network, AI, and cloud strategies with national and regional priorities around security, resilience, and control.

Engage regulators as long-term partners: Move from reactive compliance to proactive collaboration, ensuring business telco solutions and long-term investments align with evolving policies.

Become a trusted digital infrastructure provider: Evolve beyond the role as a traditional connectivity service provider to become a secure, reliable foundation for digital economies.

What’s next? Harnessing the momentum of MWC with Capgemini

Attending MWC might keep you in the know, but it won’t necessarily help your company get ahead. If you want to execute the ideas that piqued your interest on the show floor, Capgemini can help.