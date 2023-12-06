Skip to Content

Five Tech Trends for 2024 – Generative AI on the Rise

Pascal Brier
Dec 6, 2023

A big part of what we do with my own team of technologists and innovators within Capgemini is to track emerging technologies – around 1,000 every year.

Teaming up with some of the best experts of our Group, we’ve downselected 5 technology trends which we think will have an inflection point next year. Over the next days, I wanted to share with you these major technology trends that we are tracking, what’s happening in those fields, and where these technological advancements are going to drive impactful change for the world.

First up, you guessed it, Generative AI.

Gen AI took the world by storm in late 2022, and the dust hasn’t fully settled yet. I see a lot of people asking if Generative AI will live up to the hype in the coming year, and my short answer would be yes. My view is that Gen AI will begin its transition into a more accessible, versatile and cost-effective technology.

Several evolutions contribute to this inflection point next year:

  • First of all, while the big generic LLMs will continue to have a transformative impact on organizations, we will also see the development of smaller LLMs tailored for specific uses and lightweight enough to be deployed on smaller installations, or even at the edge.
  • Of course, if some LLMs become smaller and more specialized, we will see a growing need to orchestrate them, into networked multi-agent ecosystems, where each generative agent is assigned to a specific task.
  • And as a final note, AI platforms will arise in support of all of this. Because none of these innovations can become a reality if companies don’t have access to robust tools to help them leverage Generative AI at scale.

    As we continue to navigate these exciting developments in Generative AI, it’s clear that the journey ahead is not just about individual technology trends, but about how they come together to create a more innovative, efficient, and sustainable future. Stay tuned for more insights over the coming days as we explore the technology trends that will shape the world in 2024.
Pascal Brier

Group Chief Innovation Officer, Capgemini
Pascal Brier was appointed Group Chief Innovation Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee on January 1st, 2021. Pascal oversees Technology, Innovation and Ventures for the Group in this position. Pascal holds a Masters degree from EDHEC and was voted “EDHEC of the Year” in 2017.