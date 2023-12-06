Five Tech Trends for 2024 – Generative AI on the Rise

A big part of what we do with my own team of technologists and innovators within Capgemini is to track emerging technologies – around 1,000 every year.

Teaming up with some of the best experts of our Group, we’ve downselected 5 technology trends which we think will have an inflection point next year. Over the next days, I wanted to share with you these major technology trends that we are tracking, what’s happening in those fields, and where these technological advancements are going to drive impactful change for the world.



First up, you guessed it, Generative AI.



Gen AI took the world by storm in late 2022, and the dust hasn’t fully settled yet. I see a lot of people asking if Generative AI will live up to the hype in the coming year, and my short answer would be yes. My view is that Gen AI will begin its transition into a more accessible, versatile and cost-effective technology.



Several evolutions contribute to this inflection point next year:

