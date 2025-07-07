Five steps to widespread digital accessibility

Did you know that 94.8% of home pages still have accessibility failures? A recent WebAIM study shows that there’s still lots of progress to be made.[1]

Whether you’ve already started making changes to be more accessible or not, having an experienced partner guiding you every step of the way can make all the difference.

In addition to helping with accessibility scans, an end-to-end partner can analyze the results, then implement the necessary changes – and even help design new products with accessibility already integrated from the start.

Conversely, using different support agencies for the assessment, change management, build, and implementation will only create unnecessary gaps that will take more time and effort to bridge.

Here’s how Capgemini can support you with our five distinct and comprehensive services:

1. Conduct an accessibility audit and develop an action plan: Using tools and methodologies (like WCAG-EM),[2] we evaluate the current digital products and services and create a detailed report. Based on these results, we may outline the necessary changes, timelines, and responsible teams. The report can serve as proof that you’re actively addressing issues and working toward being WCAG compliant.

2. Implement changes and test and validate assets: By integrating features like screen reader compatibility and high-contrast visuals, we update websites, platforms, and mobile and desktop apps. Then, through user testing with people with disabilities, along with automated and manual reviews, we work toward creating the most accessible experience for the widest spectrum of users.

3. Train teams: We provide training sessions to help your teams understand the importance of accessibility and equip them with the knowledge and tools to maintain it.

4. Incorporate accessibility into business operations: We help integrate accessibility into your workflow and culture to promote a long-term commitment and adherence to creating better user experiences (UX).

5. Monitor and maintain for future developments: Since digital accessibility is an ongoing process, we rely on periodic audits and updates to ensure your current and future services are inclusive.

As an example, we recently worked with a major European railway company to create an online ticket shop accessible to people with sight disabilities. After carrying out a competitor analysis, we interpreted WCAG 2.1 standards for web and app development, then did extensive UX research in cooperation with the country’s largest organization for the blind and partially sighted.

As a result of our combined efforts, the newly created shop received a WCAG 2.1 AA rating. And the railway company now has a concrete strategy and tools to continue designing and developing with accessibility in mind. This prepares them to meet any future accessibility standards and changes in legislation.

Turn accessibility challenges into opportunities

Navigating accessibility challenges can be daunting. But they also present opportunities for growth. By asking yourself some questions, you can better prepare your business for the ongoing commitment to creating inclusive digital experiences:

Can we keep up with evolving WCAG standards?

Do we have the expertise to retrofit older websites and systems?

Are we ready to invest the necessary time and resources to meet our customers’ accessibility expectations?

How can we address resistance to change and investments in new tools and technologies within our organization?

Accessibility is not just a choice – it is now mandated by law. Act now to avoid fines and create a digital space that benefits everyone, including your employees and customers with disabilities.

Complete the quick accessibility assessment below so you know where your business stands

How accessible are your digital services?

Digital accessibility is no longer a mere consideration; it’s a vital cornerstone for inclusivity, compliance, and business growth. Answer the following questions to see whether you can do more to prioritize equitable access to digital services. Then contact us to start a deeper analysis.

1. What is your current accessibility status and does it comply with EAA standards?

We are not aware of the EAA or its requirements. We are aware but have not yet assessed our compliance. We have done a basic assessment and identified some gaps. We are fully compliant and regularly review our status.

2. Are your teams equipped and skilled to deliver accessible products and services?

Accessibility is not currently part of our training or hiring criteria. Some team members have basic awareness of accessibility. We provide occasional training and resources on accessibility. Most team members are trained and apply accessibility best practices.

3. Is accessibility QA (quality assurance) incorporated into your business operating model?

Accessibility is not considered in our QA or development processes. We address accessibility reactively when issues are reported. We include some accessibility checks in our QA process. Accessibility is a standard part of our QA and development lifecycle. We have a robust, proactive accessibility QA process with regular audits.

4. Can you easily adapt to future developments around accessibility standards?

We are not monitoring changes in accessibility standards. We rely on external prompts (e.g., legal notices) to make changes. We occasionally review standards and update our practices. We have a process to monitor and adapt to evolving standards. We are actively involved in accessibility communities and anticipate changes.

Scoring

a=1, b=2, c=3, d=4, e=5

If you score 4–8: Late-starter – You need to start building awareness and foundational practices.

If you score 9–13: Developing – Progress is evident, but more structure is needed.

If you score 14–17: Proficient – You’re well on your way to becoming an accessibility leader, but keep in mind that there’s always room to grow.

If you score 18–20: Advanced – With your strong accessibility culture, you’re in a good place to quickly adapt to any new standards.

Contact us for a more detailed analysis to help you reach full digital accessibility.

[1] https://webaim.org/projects/million/

[2] Web Content Accessibility Guidelines Evaluation Methodology