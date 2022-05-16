Everest Group recognizes Capgemini as a Leader for its Intelligent Process Automation expertise

Evolving into a digital-first business is becoming increasingly important for most organizations to remain resilient and competitive. Intelligent automation is leading the charge in helping organizations shift to an intelligent and automated operational set up.

Solution providers have been quick to recognize this demand and are moving to a digital-first model to drive digital transformation of back-office processes. This is helping organizations deliver significant cost reduction, greater operational efficiencies, and frictionless customer experiences.

One of the easiest ways of achieving this is through leveraging a proven Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solution. But with so many options in the market, how can organizations understand which IPA providers are able to deliver an unprecedented level of process intelligence to their organization?

A leader in Intelligent Process Automation expertise – two years in a row

Thankfully, Everest Group has made answering this question much easier, announcing Capgemini as a “Leader” in its PEAK Matrix® for Intelligent Process Automation Providers 2022 due to our extensive expertise in this area. What’s more, this is the second consecutive time Capgemini has been recognized for its market impact, vision, and capabilities in relation to intelligent process automation.

Everest Group also recognized Capgemini as a “Star Performer” for demonstrating the highest improvement overtime in the PEAK Matrix®. The report highlights Capgemini’s key strengths as our:

Data-led approach and AI- and analytics-driven solutions that drive tangible business outcomes

Capgemini Intelligent Automation Platform (CIAP), which enables automation, real-time robot monitoring, analytics, and control

Extensive partner ecosystem and experience across intelligent automation components

Proprietary frameworks for consulting services that include maturity assessment and technology advisory

Client recognition of automation knowledge, opportunity identification, and solution development.

The benefits of leveraging proven Intelligent Process Automation expertise

Our dynamic suite of intelligent automation solutions enables organizations to drive process efficiency in a cost-effective manner. This helps companies unlock the true value of their technology investments, and helps foster continuous innovation, enabling them to transition to – what we call – the Frictionless Enterprise .

A key part of this transformation effort is Capgemini’s Intelligent Process Automation solution which enhances business operations with automated, end-to-end processes and a digitally-augmented workforce – all of which is underpinned and infused with RPA, AI, and smart analytics to deliver an unprecedented level of process intelligence to any organization.

And this recent positioning by Everest Group reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable value to our clients and our ability to help unlock the true potential of intelligent automation.

To discover how Capgemini’s Intelligent Process Automation expertise helps organizations leverage a digitally-augmented workforce for enhanced business operations, contact: geetika.mediratta@capgemini.com