Engaged employees drive enhanced customer experiences

It’s no secret that, in today’s competitive landscape, customer experience has become one of the most important factors in a company’s success.

However, providing the best customer experience requires employees that are engaged and motivated to deliver excellent service. This is particularly important in contact centers where customer interactions are the primary touchpoint for many businesses.

So, how do you ensure your employees continue to have positive experiences in often demanding roles?

Engaged employees – increased performance, reduced turnover

Employee engagement is the emotional commitment an employee has to their organization and its goals. Fostering this within your company helps your people feel more connected to their work, their colleagues, and your company’s mission, driving a variety of benefits including better performance, productivity, and retention rates. Furthermore, engaged employees are more likely to go above and beyond to help customers, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The way you engage your people plays a crucial role in building a strong brand for your company – particularly in client-facing roles. This means how they interact with customers can make or break the perception of your brand.

Engaged employees act as brand ambassadors, representing your values, culture, and brand image. They understand the importance of providing excellent customer service – and strive to deliver it in everything they do.

When engagement is high, your people are more likely to stay with your company, reducing employee turnover rates and the negative impact turnover can have on customer experience. New employees may not be as familiar with your products, services, or procedures – leading to longer wait times, errors, and increased customer frustration.

Improve NPS quickly and easily

Engaging employees can also improve a company’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) – a measurement of customer loyalty and satisfaction. Studies have shown that companies who focus on engaging their people have higher NPS scores than those with disengaged employees. This is because engaged employees are more likely to provide a positive customer experience, leading to higher customer loyalty and advocacy.

A study by Temkin Group found that companies with highly engaged employees have a NPS that is 2.5 times higher than companies with low employee engagement. The study also found that engaged employees are more likely to provide a better customer experience, resulting in a 20% increase in customer satisfaction ratings. Conversely, disengaged employees are often responsible for a 15% decrease in customer satisfaction ratings.

Investment is key

In conclusion, employee engagement is critical for contact centers to build a stronger brand, reduce customer churn, and improve NPS.

It’s crucial then to invest in people development, recognition programs, and the creation of a positive work culture if you want engaged employees working in your call centers that can generate better customer experiences, which lead to increased customer loyalty and revenue growth.

To learn how Capgemini’s Intelligent Customer Interactions solution delivers a next-generation digital contact center service to drive a more meaningful, emotive, and frictionless relationship with your customers, contact: tim.szymanski@capgemini.com

Tim Szymanski focuses on orchestrating and streamlining customer experience operations to improve profitability, quality, efficiency, and brand loyalty for Capgemini’s clients.