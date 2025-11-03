In today’s fast-evolving cyber threat landscape, organizations face an uphill battle to stay ahead of adversaries. While cybersecurity technologies have made great strides, especially in automation, many solutions still generate high volumes of false positives and benign positives. These misleading signals can drown incident response (IR) teams in noise, causing fatigue, wasted effort, and, at worst, missed real threats.

This is where agentic AI steps in as a game-changer.

The problem: Alert fatigue and misplaced focus

The dynamic nature of modern IT environments, combined with sophisticated and constantly evolving attack techniques, creates a perfect storm for misclassified threats. Traditional standard operation procedures (SOP) often lack the contextual awareness to distinguish between real threats and routine or benign behavior that simply looks suspicious.

For cybersecurity professionals, especially threat hunters and incident responders, this presents a serious challenge:

False positives waste time

Benign positives misdirect focus

And true positives risk being lost in the noise.

The result? Slower detection, delayed response, and potentially compromised security posture.

The solution: Agentic AI to the rescue

Agentic AI – like the promising agent – brings intelligence, adaptability, and precision to the cyber defense stack. Trained on vast data sets and equipped with decision-making capabilities, these AI agents are designed to:

Accurately distinguish between true threats and noise

Learn from contextual patterns in real time

Adapt to the organization’s specific environment

Automate triage and prioritize real alerts.

By doing so, agentic AI can significantly reduce false and benign positives, a result we’re already seeing across our customer implementations, freeing up critical time and energy for incident response teams to focus on real, actionable threats.

Why this matters

Reducing noise isn’t just about efficiency, it’s about survival in a threat landscape where speed and accuracy determine whether an attack is contained or becomes a breach. With agentic AI:

Threat hunters can zero in on meaningful indicators of compromise (IOCs)

Incident responders can act faster, guided by cleaner and more reliable data

Security posture is improved through better resource allocation and faster reaction time.

The future: Human intelligence augmented, not replaced

Agentic AI isn’t here to replace human expertise, it’s here to enhance it. By taking over repetitive and error-prone tasks, intelligent agents empower cybersecurity teams to operate with sharper focus and greater effectiveness.

At Capgemini, we believe the future of cyber defense lies in this synergy, where human insight and intelligent automation work together to create truly autonomous, adaptive, and resilient security ecosystems. Because when intelligence meets action, we don’t just imagine stronger cybersecurity – we make it real.