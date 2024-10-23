Elevating the customer experience creates a competitive edge  

Data-driven insights improve satisfaction and engagement while enabling companies to generate value across their operations

Companies are continuously looking for industry-specific solutions to generate more value, and one emerging operational area that’s igniting imaginations is intelligent customer service. Whether people are interacting with an airline, quick-service restaurant, or energy utility, they expect a more relevant, responsive, and personalized experience. Enhancing the customer journey through technology improves satisfaction and engagement while also enabling companies to leverage data-driven insights for continuous improvement.

When employed strategically, using this intelligence to drive service excellence can help companies boost long-term benefits , such as loyalty, lifetime value, and competitive advantage.

Promoting seamless omnichannel engagement

Customers today looking for information or a solution to a problem can access a number of channels for support. That could be a website with an AI chatbot, an app, FAQ, or call center where an expert can troubleshoot their concerns. Although many organizations already meet their customers in the channel of their choice, the various systems, tools, and data required to service a request often still sit in silos rather than in a centralized, easily accessible location.

For instance, if a customer can’t find a solution via one channel, whether self-serve or through “human in the loop,” they may have to try another avenue, essentially restarting the process. Not only does this slow down response times for everyone involved, it also creates friction and frustration instead of meeting the user’s needs and expectations.

ServiceNow’s platform is the answer to this challenge. It is especially strong in key areas such as integration, automation, and generative artificial intelligence. Companies that have already invested in ServiceNow can also use its powerful capabilities to bring together fragmented processes and workflows. This supports them in delivering a seamless omnichannel experience that’s a one-stop shop for customers, and that enhances industry reputation.

Creating intelligent customer services

Everyone has likely experienced trying to troubleshoot an issue only to have to repeat the details to multiple people. A new ServiceNow feature allows one agent to document case notes and, if the customer is transferred, generative AI technology automatically populates the agent’s screen with the relevant information, making it instantly available to all team members. The technology can even summarize the case notes, further streamlining the workflow and enabling the agent to find a solution before speaking to the customer.

There are other benefits of this ServiceNow feature. Since every customer interaction generates data, the company can analyze and learn from feedback or pinpoint issues that repeatedly come up. They can then use these data-driven insights to improve staff training and update customer- and employee-facing information across their support channels. Data intelligence can also be used, for example, to develop company-wide policies with clear and easy-to-access guidelines for staff. This CXO dashboard is a “single pane of glass” that delivers governance and control to business leaders, ensuring alignment, cooperation, and accountability. Having this information can streamline staff decision-making or negotiation with customers, quickly transforming initially adverse interactions into opportunities for positive outcomes.

Predicting and resolving issues proactively

Within larger organizations, automation of workflows can reduce the potential for major customer issues to snowball, which could cause irreparable damage to an enterprise’s reputation. Consider a utility company, responsible for managing crucial resources for thousands or even millions of customers, looking towards a winter storm or heatwave. Predicting or even resolving issues more proactively would serve its customers and its own business priorities. Technology can be used to contact customers in a geographical area, requesting they limit electricity usage during a specified time to mitigate potential outages. And if the weather event is serious, it can share information, like live maps that outline the areas affected by an outage. This could further be supported with transparent details like whether a field service team has been dispatched and an estimated time for the issue to be resolved.

Companies can redefine digital excellence by combining Capgemini’s expertise with ServiceNow’s powerful platform. Optimizing workflows and automating processes delivers the ability to swiftly resolve issues, enhance customer experiences, and achieve critical business objectives. This accelerates time-to-value and empowers businesses to deliver uncompromising service excellence, raising the bar in the competitive landscape.