I am excited to announce a Partner of the Year Award hat trick. Google Cloud’s recognition of Capgemini aligns with our strategic vision: to be a trusted, AI-led business and technology transformation partner.

Our three latest wins are:

Global Artificial Intelligence: Innovation & Solutions

Services & Industry Solutions: Financial Services & Insurance

Infrastructure Modernization: SAP

Our Global Artificial Intelligence: Innovation & Solutions award is our second in three years. In 2025, we worked hard to reinforce our position as a global leader in artificial intelligence innovation as we began to shift from Generative AI to Generative + agentic AI.

We delivered transformative solutions on Google Cloud that addressed complex challenges across industries and geographies. And we consistently drove Google Cloud AI adoption through deep technical expertise, strategic co-innovation, and a relentless focus on measurable business impact.

This award reinforces our objective to apply deep industry and domain expertise to solutions even when technology is moving at breakneck speed. With new technology, we can continue to broaden the value we bring to clients by enabling data-driven intelligence across essential business operations to deliver impactful, human-centric experiences and outcomes.

As we leave the experimentation phase and enter the era of AI platforms to support end-to-end business functions, we are proud to be recognized for Capgemini’s leadership to industrialize and make AI real.

AI success stories

One example of this success is our partnership with the UK’s Imperial War Museum to preserve cultural heritage. It is a powerful story because we digitized and enriched more than 20,000 hours of oral testimonies using Google Cloud AI/ML tooling. Advanced search and accessibility features now make history more discoverable for researchers and the public. The project resulted in a 40 percent increase in digital archive engagement and 25 percent reduction in manual research time.

We are partnering closely with clients to understand unique use cases and tailoring AI solutions to meet their business needs without compromising their identity. For example, our Kinetic AI (KAI) platform integrates biometric data from smartwatches and vehicle systems to detect health anomalies and initiate emergency interventions. KAI uses multi-agent AI for real-time safety monitoring which aims to reduce critical incident response times and improvement driver compliance.

Continuing momentum in Financial Services

The Global Services & Industry Solutions: Financial Services and Insurance award recognizes our drive to shift client transformation by adopting agentic AI as the fundamental new operating model. Our technical abilities combined with deep domain expertise in the highly regulated Financial Services industry ensures clients can adopt Google Services securely and in full regulatory compliance.

From insurance to payments to banking to financial crime detection, our approach reimagines core business functions and drives innovation for both customers and employees. For example, we built A³, an Augmented Advisory Agent . It is revolutionizing wealth management by fast-tracking AI integration for global financial institutions. Built on Google Cloud, A³ delivers unified middle-office workstations, conversational advisory, and autonomous operations. Our clients are seeing 50 to 70 percent automation of non-value tasks and a seven to 10 times increase in advisor-to-client ratios.

Ecosystems: it takes a village

The Infrastructure Modernization: SAP award recognizes our objective to provide modern enterprise orchestration across an ecosystem of technologies and services. Our long-standing partnership and deep expertise with SAP help clients innovate across platforms and applications. Together, we are helping clients implement new solutions and capabilities using SAP’s services, built with and on Google infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Capgemini and Google Cloud also announced our expanded partnership to provide sovereign solutions, including the modernization of core applications and infrastructure. Our objective is to provide clients the trusted solutions they expect without compromising on innovation.

Building on our success

The awards would not have been possible without the efforts of our dedicated team and our strong partnership with Google Cloud. Thank you to everyone for the hard work. We are excited to see how we will continue to push boundaries and deliver more value this year.

It is critical that maintaining trust remains the core of our strategy. We lead with responsible AI, by developing sustainable solutions with appropriate governance and guardrails. We will continue to push technology for greater business impact, and to focus on building world-class AI and data platforms to drive measurable business outcomes.

And what’s to come is exciting. I see a year where we continue to industrialize AI for industries and domains, orchestrate business processes through an enterprise intelligence layer, and provide efficiency improvements while supporting positive environmental impact goals.

See how Capgemini and Google Cloud are making intelligence real at Google Cloud Next’26. From client presentations to thought leadership panels, we are showcasing how data-driven, human-focused solutions can deliver impactful outcomes.