Driving increased efficiency and business growth through data mastery with ADMnext for Data by Capgemini

Understanding how company data strategies have evolved, as well as established a baseline of the impact of generative AI (Gen AI).

The Capgemini Research Institute recently released a second study on how enterprises are leveraging data.

The research found that “data created, captured, copied, and consumed globally in 2025 is expected to be nearly three times as much as in 2020,” thereby increasing the urgency and complexity of managing data estates and being able to extract information in a timely manner.

This challenge is compounded by the increasing interest in exploiting Gen AI. Sixty percent of organizations are conducting pilot or proof-of-concept Gen AI initiatives but, at the same time, “nearly three out of five data executives agree that integrating generative AI will require significant changes to their data collection, storage, retrieval, and governance.”

Despite these challenges, the reward for mastering the use of data for an enterprise is clear: CRI finds data masters, on average, see 42 percent higher revenue growth and 39% higher net margin than their peers.

However, becoming a data master is a journey, not a one-off project with an immediate return on investment (ROI). A focus on leveraging data within the IT ecosystem enables companies to build the foundation for the business-changing journey to becoming a data master.

Capgemini’s holistic data services span developing a data strategy, engineering data solutions, and ultimately operating and evolving a client’s data landscape to enable continuous transformation and growth. This last service is the focus of ADMnext for Data by Capgemini.

Building a foundation for transformation

Extracting the maximum value from a data landscape requires an investment in building a solid foundation, and an operating model that maintains the data landscape with agility to adapt as the business context changes.

That operating model combines an agile DataOps strategy that provides a structure for maintaining and operating the data landscape, with an automation-led approach to leverage data itself, in the delivery of services to reduce operational costs.

DataOps creates a seamless delivery engine between development and maintenance and can realize 30 percent faster delivery. Data operations that leverage automation and, increasingly, Gen AI, further accelerates delivery by automating and eliminating lower-value activities.

The resources freed up through this process can then be applied to advance the data modernization journey. Modernizing data landscapes to eliminate data silos and redundancies enables continued exploitation of data. This newly standardized and sanitized data provides fresh insights into additional transformation opportunities – particularly on the business side – that enhances the value of data to drive real business change.

ADMnext for Data by Capgemini enables and guides the transformation journey

ADMnext for Data by Capgemini integrates the assets and capabilities of our market-leading application development and maintenance (ADM) services with our market-leading insights and data capability. These combined capabilities enable us to help guide our clients on their data modernization journey as part of a long-term relationship.

ADMnext for Data by Capgemini has proprietary Gen AI-enabled assets to extract and leverage data across the entire journey to becoming a data master.

Enterprise Automation Fabric (EAF): A suite of assets that leverage AI and enterprise observability to accelerate incident resolution and root cause analysis.

Clear Sight ITDM: An analysis tool, leveraging Gen AI to apply Capgemini’s extensive transformation experience to build a value-optimized data transformation journey.

Industrialized Data and AI Engineering Acceleration (IDEA): Framework and accelerators that simplify and accelerate data transformation initiatives.

Reliable AI Solution Engineering (RAISE): A framework and guidelines to enable clients to build their own Gen AI assets, to address their most pressing business challenges and opportunities in a secure and sustainable way.

Digital transformation provides companies with an unprecedented opportunity to leverage data that separates them from their competition. The rapidly expanding capabilities of Gen AI further expands that opportunity. ADMnext for Data by Capgemini provides the tools and expertise to guide that journey.