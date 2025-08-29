Skip to Content

Democratizing threat intelligence – Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence now free in Sentinel

Mona Ghadiri
Aug 28, 2025

In today’s threat landscape, access to timely and accurate threat intelligence is critical.

Microsoft has taken a major step toward democratizing cybersecurity by making its threat intelligence (TI) capabilities free in Microsoft Sentinel and the Unified SecOps Platform. This move levels the playing field, allowing organizations of all sizes to benefit from Microsoft’s global threat insights.

What’s included in free threat intelligence?

Organizations now have access to Microsoft’s curated threat intelligence feeds at no additional cost. These feeds include indicators of compromise (IOCs), adversary tactics, and emerging threat patterns sourced from Microsoft’s vast security telemetry.

This intelligence is seamlessly integrated into Sentinel’s analytics, hunting, and investigation tools, enabling faster detection and more informed response.

Why it matters

Threat intelligence has traditionally been a premium feature, accessible mainly to large enterprises. By making it free, Microsoft ensures that every organization can:

  • Detect threats earlier using real-time intelligence
  • Correlate internal events with global threat trends
  • Enhance incident response with contextual insights.

This is a game-changer for small and mid-sized businesses that previously lacked access to high-quality TI. This ability to offer integrated intelligence was part of a 2021 acquisition of RiskIQ.

Capgemini’s MXDR services: Supercharged by free TI


Capgemini’s MXDR services are built to harness the full potential of Microsoft’s threat intelligence. With free TI now available, Capgemini can deliver even more value through:

  • Proactive threat hunting based on global IOCs
  • Enriched alerts with contextual threat data
  • Faster triage and response using real-time intelligence.

Capgemini’s Cyber Defense Centers integrate this intelligence into their 24/7 monitoring and response workflows, ensuring that clients stay ahead of evolving threats.

Empowering every organization


The availability of free threat intelligence in the information superhighway of SOC operations is a bold move that reflects Microsoft’s commitment to inclusive security. It empowers every organization to defend against sophisticated attacks with the same tools used by the world’s largest enterprises.

When combined with Capgemini’s MXDR services, this capability becomes even more powerful – enabling organizations to detect, respond, and recover with speed and confidence.

About the author

Vice President, Global Offer Lead for Cybersecurity Defense
Mona is a three-time Microsoft Security MVP, recognized for expertise in SIEM, XDR, and Security Copilot. She has led development of Microsoft-based cyber services and now focuses on SOC transformation, pragmatic AI in security, and talent development. A global speaker and advocate for women in AI and cybersecurity, she serves on multiple Microsoft community boards. Mona holds a BA and MBA and brings a unique blend of product leadership, engineering, and industry recognition.