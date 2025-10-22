Cybersecurity as a catalyst for the future

Capgemini’s leadership in the ISG Provider Lens™ for Cybersecurity Solutions and Services 2025 report reflects our commitment to future-ready, AI-powered security strategies.

The future of business is being reimagined – by AI, by cloud, by connected ecosystems. In this fast-shifting landscape, cybersecurity is no longer a reactive function. It is a proactive force – the foundation of trust, resilience, and competitive advantage.

At Capgemini, we’re proud to be named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ for Cybersecurity Solutions and Services 2025 report for the fifth consecutive year, across multiple geographies and domains. This recognition is more than a badge of honor – it’s a reflection of our unwavering commitment to clients, our continued innovation, and our belief that security is a strategic advantage.

The cyber landscape is evolving – so are we

Today’s threats are dynamic, persistent, and increasingly AI-driven. Attackers are exploiting supply chains, targeting identity as the new perimeter, and using automation to scale their impact. Traditional defenses are no longer sufficient. We’ve evolved our cybersecurity portfolio to meet the scale, complexity, and urgency of today’s business demands. Here’s what sets us apart:

AI-powered and zero trust by design: We build intelligence-led, risk-adaptive architectures that protect your business wherever it operates – across users, apps, data, and infrastructure.

We build intelligence-led, risk-adaptive architectures that protect your business wherever it operates – across users, apps, data, and infrastructure. Quantum-ready: From post-quantum cryptography to crypto-agility assessments, we’re helping businesses future-proof their most critical assets.

From post-quantum cryptography to crypto-agility assessments, we’re helping businesses future-proof their most critical assets. Industry-deep and globally scaled: With vertical expertise and global cyber defense centers in key regions, we blend local insight with global reach.

With vertical expertise and global cyber defense centers in key regions, we blend local insight with global reach. Innovation at the core: Our investment in cyber innovation labs, experience centers, and immersive training ensures clients are always one step ahead.

Our investment in cyber innovation labs, experience centers, and immersive training ensures clients are always one step ahead. Proven expertise: The testimonials from our clients, who see us not just as a provider, but as a strategic security partner.

Our client partnerships go beyond implementation. We co-create secure pathways for modernization – whether that means enabling 5G-connected devices, securing AI-powered operations, or embedding zero trust into critical public infrastructure.

Cybersecurity with purpose

We’re not just building defenses – we’re enabling resilient, future-ready enterprises. Our cybersecurity strategy is deeply aligned with our purpose: to help our clients get the future they want. This recognition belongs to our clients, who challenge us to innovate every day. And to our global teams – architects, threat hunters, incident responders, and advisors – whose passion and expertise drive our success.

Looking ahead

As we enter an era shaped by AI, quantum computing, and hyperconnectivity, Capgemini will continue to lead from the front. We’re investing in what’s next – so our clients can transform securely, responsibly, and sustainably. Organizations that are embedding cyber resilience into their business DNA are not just reducing risk – they are unlocking value.

If you’re rethinking your cybersecurity strategy or planning your next digital leap, we’re here to help you lead with confidence.

Click here to know what ISG thinks our strengths are, and why they have rated us as a Leader in their 2025 Provider Lens™ report on cybersecurity solutions and services.