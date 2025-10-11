Cyber angel profile – Marjorie Bordes

In the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity, few leaders embody resilience, innovation, and inclusivity like Marjorie Bordes. From the adrenaline-fueled unpredictability of cyber defense to building a global, diverse team at Capgemini, Marjorie’s journey is a testament to bold leadership and relentless curiosity. As Group CISO, she’s not only shaping the future of cyber operations but also inspiring the next generation – especially women – to step into the field with confidence and purpose. In this exclusive interview, Marjorie shares her path, her passion, and her powerful message for those ready to make their mark in cybersecurity.

Q1: What first sparked your interest in cybersecurity, and how did you find your way into the field?

What first attracted me to cybersecurity was the adrenaline – the thrill of unpredictability. No two days are ever the same. When I wake up in the morning, I never know what the day will bring. There’s never a dull moment, and that constant challenge drew me in. My curiosity, hunger to learn, and love for stepping outside my comfort zone naturally led me to cybersecurity.

What makes cybersecurity truly unique is its constant evolution. It’s a field where staying still means falling behind – there’s always a new challenge to address, a new domain to explore, or a new skill to develop. Its diversity is one of its greatest strengths: it spans countless domains, making it a field where varied expertise and perspectives can thrive.

Over several years, I had the privilege of leading Cyber Defense Operations for the Capgemini Group, a role that was both demanding and deeply rewarding. It allowed me to operate at the heart of the organization’s security posture, manage complex incidents, and drive strategic initiatives across global teams. More than anything, it was a team effort. I had the chance to collaborate with talented and passionate professionals. That collective experience reinforced my passion for the field and my commitment to building together resilient, forward-looking cybersecurity capabilities.

Q2: Looking back, what has been the most rewarding or defining moment in your cybersecurity career so far?

Creating a strong, collaborative, and diverse global cyber team and community within Capgemini has been one of the most fulfilling parts of my journey. Becoming Group CISO was a defining milestone – not just for me personally, but as a signal that leadership in cybersecurity is evolving. What drives me is seeing our teams challenge conventions, bring fresh perspectives, and deliver real impact.

One of the achievements I’m most proud of is transforming our cyber operations to a follow-the-sun model with new expertise spanning across Australia, India, Egypt, Europe, the US, and Mexico. It’s incredibly rewarding to see professionals from such different cultures and backgrounds working together seamlessly, united by a shared mission, mutual respect, and common values – among which team spirit, trust, and boldness stand out.

At Capgemini, this ability to blend diverse perspectives and build inclusive, high-performing teams is part of our DNA. Watching this global community grow, evolve, and thrive has been both a privilege and a source of daily inspiration.

Q3: Cybersecurity can be intense and fast-changing. How do you stay motivated and resilient in this environment?

I stay motivated by embracing the pace and staying curious. Cybersecurity moves fast, and that’s exactly what keeps it exciting. Every new threat is a chance to learn, rethink our approach, and stay ahead. I see change as a driver for growth and innovation.

What also makes a real difference is the trust and support we receive at the highest levels of the organization. The confidence and transparency shown by our CEO, and the close relationship with our Board, give us the clarity and agility to act quickly and decisively.

Resilience isn’t about being unshakable – it’s about staying steady and adaptable when things get intense. When you’re surrounded by trusted colleagues and supported by strong leadership, you can move forward with calm and purpose. At Capgemini, we embrace the idea that nobody is perfect and making mistakes is part of the journey. We learn from our missteps, come back stronger, and grow through the lessons they teach us. This mindset fosters a culture of continuous learning, unlocks creativity, and encourages innovation in how we approach problems and build solutions.

Q4: When you’re not thinking about cyber threats, what’s your favorite way to unwind or spark creativity?

Music helps me create mental space to focus and reflect. I adapt the style depending on the mood – it’s a powerful tool for concentration and creative thinking.

I also practice horse riding, which allows me to disconnect, reset, and gain perspective. It’s a moment of clarity, far from screens and alerts, where I can recharge and come back with a fresh mindset. That silence and focus, in a completely different environment, helps me step back, rise above the immediate complexity, and escape the tunnel vision that can come with intense situations. I come back refreshed and ready to make thoughtful decisions.

And then there’s my notebook. I always keep it open on my desk at home, ready to capture ideas whenever they strike. It’s my personal space for inspiration, where thoughts can flow freely before they’re forgotten. It’s a simple habit that fuels my creativity and keeps me open to new ways of thinking.

Q5: What advice would you give to young women considering a career in cybersecurity, and why do you believe Capgemini is the best place to start?

Don’t wait for permission – step in with confidence, trust the value of your perspective, and shape your own journey. Cybersecurity needs diverse voices, and your unique background is an asset, not something to fit into a predefined mold.

At Capgemini, you don’t have to conform to a standard box or follow a fixed path. You can come as you are – there’s always a place for you. And if that place doesn’t exist yet, even better: you’ll have the freedom and support to create it. That’s part of our DNA. Here, you’ll find the freedom to explore, the support to grow, and the opportunity to work on meaningful challenges with inspiring teams. It’s a place where initiative is encouraged, where innovation thrives, and where you can build a career that truly reflects who you are.