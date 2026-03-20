We recently convened the FS community in New York City for Capgemini’s Cloud AI Xchange. Here’s what we learned from our clients, fellow industry leaders, cloud providers, and partners.

Our recent Cloud AI Xchange event brought together experts from across financial services (FS), including 100+ clients, 220+ total attendees, and over 800 virtual joiners – making it a defining moment for our industry.

The theme, anchored in Capgemini’s World Cloud Report – Financial Services 2026, was clear and compelling: the next era of growth in FS will be unlocked through cloud-powered AI agents, and the institutions that move now to reimagine how they operate, serve, and grow will set the pace for the decade ahead.

Across 15 sessions – including five breakouts – and conversations with leaders from leading banking and insurance firms, one message echoed throughout the day: cloud and AI are not separate transformations – together, they form the new architecture of growth.

What I saw, and why it matters right now

What stood out most across the day was the unmistakable shift from experimentation to execution. Financial institutions have moved firmly beyond pilots. They’re scaling AI agents across underwriting, fraud, customer service, trading support, and risk, all rooted in cloud-native platforms.

This shift reflects a broader industry reality: AI’s value is no longer conceptual. It’s operational, measurable, and deeply tied to cloud maturity.

Cloud AI Xchange made it clear that cloud is no longer simply a cost lever or modernization enabler. It’s the strategic launchpad for AI at scale, providing the integration, resilience, observability, and data accessibility required for intelligent financial services.

And perhaps most importantly, the conversations were about growth: new products, new decisioning capabilities, new customer experiences, and new revenue models enabled by cloud and AI. Not cost savings. Not tech for tech’s sake. Real business reinvention.

5 key insights that defined the day

FS has entered the AI execution era The “pilot era” has ended. Institutions are deploying AI agents in production, tied directly to business Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and measurable outcomes. Cloud is the engine of AI, not the background infrastructure As set out in our World Cloud Report – Financial Services 2026, cloud and AI are now central to driving transformation at scale. Every partner and client reinforced the same truth: AI can’t reach enterprise scale without modern cloud foundations. Strong data foundations determine AI performance Data quality, governance, lineage, and accessibility emerged as the single biggest determinants of AI success. AI agents are only as reliable as the data they’re built on, and clients know this is where competitive advantage starts. Cloud + AI are redesigning industry value chains The most compelling stories of the day went far beyond automation. We saw examples of real-time underwriting, dynamic portfolio management, predictive servicing, and next-generation claims. This isn’t process optimization: it’s full operating model reinvention. Operational excellence is now a growth strategy Reliability, orchestration, observability, governance, and platform engineering were top of mind. The institutions with the strongest cloud and platform engineering capabilities are getting AI into production fastest – with the fewest bottlenecks.

One particularly thought-proving insight emerged during an executive roundtable: the next wave of FS buyers won’t always be humans – they’ll increasingly be AI agents acting on their behalf. This shift reframes personalization entirely. Institutions must now design products, experiences, and decisioning that appeal not only to people, but to the intelligent agents that evaluate, compare, and select services for them. Growth will come from understanding and serving both human customers and their AI counterparts – with cloud-scale data, adaptive personalization, and transparent decisioning becoming critical differentiators.

What this means for our clients: Turning insight into action

Cloud AI Xchange surfaced a clear path forward for FS firms ready to use cloud and AI to unlock growth and reimagine their business. AI unlocks our ability to do things that used to seem impossible – key themes included:

Modernizing with intent by targeting what will truly unlock AI value Building cloud-native platforms designed for AI agents Harnessing the power of a strong partner ecosystem Embedding responsible AI into architecture from day one Growing talent that blends cloud engineering and AI fluency

Conclusion: The FS growth era is here

Cloud AI Xchange made one thing unmistakably clear: cloud‑powered AI agents are the catalyst for the next wave of growth in FS.

The institutions that modernize boldly, activate their data, and operationalize AI responsibly will define the future of banking and insurance.

I left the day energized, because we’re not just witnessing this shift – we’re helping shape it. With platforms like OrchestrateAI, our AI-first mindset, and an AI-ready workforce, we’re making it real.

And the opportunities for growth, reinvention, and industry‑wide impact have never been greater. Many thanks to our clients, leadership, and partners at AWS, Google, Microsoft/GitHub, RedHat, Oracle, and more for an insightful, energizing day.