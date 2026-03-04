Defining the right enterprise core in an AI-first, agentic ERP world

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) decisions today are no longer limited to selecting a system of record. Enterprises are redesigning their core to become intelligent, agile, and AI-enabled.

The question has shifted from “Which ERP is better?” to “How should we design the right AI-first ERP strategy for our business?”

Many global organizations now operate a two-tier ERP model:

A global ERP core that ensures scale, governance, and standardization

A second tier that enables speed, flexibility, and faster innovation for subsidiaries, regions, or newly-acquired entities

Within this context, ERP assessment becomes a strategic design exercise, not a technology comparison. The objective is to build a fit-for-purpose, AI-enabled ERP landscape that supports growth, resilience, and continuous change.

This is the foundation of Capgemini’s AI-first two-tier enterprise core.

Recent Capgemini research reinforces this shift toward AI-first ERP architecture, “Enterprises are embracing an AI-first two-tier ERP strategy, a transformative approach that blends centralized governance with localized innovation. The result is faster time-to-value, reduced complexity, and scalable innovation.”

Start with the right ERP assessment framework

A successful ERP journey begins with clarity, on business priorities, operating models, and value expectations.

Capgemini’s ERP assessment framework evaluates ERP options across six business-critical dimensions:

Business strategy alignment

How well does the platform support the target operating model, growth plans, and transformation agenda? Process fit and standardization

Coverage of core processes such as finance, supply chain, procurement, and manufacturing, with a focus on fit-to-standard. Alignment with agentic enterprise vision

Readiness for AI-enabled workflows and autonomous agents within core processes Total cost of ownership (TCO)

Licensing, implementation, integration, change management, and scalability. User adoption and change readiness

Ease of use, user experience, and the effort required to drive adoption at scale. Technology, data, and integration readiness

Alignment with existing IT landscapes, data platforms, collaboration tools, and AI capabilities.

This underscores why ERP assessment must evaluate not only system capabilities, but also AI readiness within business workflows.

Understanding ERP roles in a two-tier model

Modern ERP platforms are increasingly intelligent, cloud-based, and AI-enabled. However, their strengths align to different enterprise needs.

SAP S/4HANA

Well suited for complex, regulated, and large-scale global operations requiring deep functional coverage and standardized processes.

Well suited for complex, regulated, and large-scale global operations requiring deep functional coverage and standardized processes. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations

Designed for agility and faster time-to-value, with strong integration across productivity, analytics, and low-code platforms. The platform is integrated with Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement to enhance customer experience in addition to running the core business operations.

In practice, many enterprises are not choosing one over the other. Instead, they are intentionally assigning roles or emerge during mergers and acquisitions to a model with two or more ERPs such as:

SAP, which often serves as the global digital backbone running the core operations

Microsoft Dynamics 365, an agile and agent-enabled second-tier ERP serving subsidiaries, regions, or post-merger entities

The right answer depends on where scale is needed, and where speed matters more. Importantly, intelligent ERP is increasingly delivering measurable financial returns. According to Capgemini Research Institute, “With 62% of organizations increasing investment in generative AI and those scaling across functions realizing up to 1.7x ROI, AI-driven ERP innovation is already delivering tangible business value.”

This reinforces that embedding AI into ERP platforms is not a future aspiration, it is a current competitive differentiator.

A structured, value-first assessment approach

Capgemini’s methodology connects strategy to execution, ensuring ERP decisions deliver measurable outcomes.

Phase 1: Discover

The journey starts with understanding the current landscape and future ambitions. Core processes are benchmarked against industry standards using Capgemini accelerators. These include:

Finance to Manage (F2M)

Procure to Pay (P2P)

Order to Cash (O2C)

The output is a capability map highlighting opportunities for standardization, automation, and AI enablement.

Phase 2: Evaluate

ERP platforms are assessed side-by-side across:

Business process fit and standard adoption potential

Cost and licensing implications

Operating model alignment

Integration with data, cloud, and AI ecosystems

Automation and intelligence potential

This results in a fact-based fit-gap and TCO model, enabling objective, confident decision-making.

Phase 3: Recommendation

Insights are consolidated intoa personalized recommendationsupported by hard facts and learnings about your business. The recommendation will reveal if two-tier ERP strategy is feasiblefor your business. Note that two-tier strategy is not always feasible for all organizations.

Phase 4: Define the roadmap

Post-recommendation, ERP roadmap is developed, defining:

Which ERP fits to which part of your business

Prioritized AI-first agentic scenarios implementation and its impact on your operating model

Deployment approach (global template, so a big bang or phased rollout)

Value realization milestones

Change and adoption strategy

The outcome is a clear, actionable path from ERP decision to business value.

Why multi-ERP expertise matters

ERP assessments demand neutrality and experience.

As a global strategic partner for many ERPs such as SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, among others, Capgemini brings deep, real-world delivery experience across multi-ERP landscapes. This enables:

Objective recommendations without vendor bias

Faster time-to-value using proven templates and accelerators

Industry-specific insights across regions and sectors

This dual capability is critical for enterprises designing AI-first two-tier ERP architectures.

Making change stick: people, processes, and platforms

ERP success is not driven by technology alone. Capgemini’s delivery approach emphasizes:

Shared business and IT ownership

Unified governance and release management

Continuous enablement through knowledge academies

Strong executive oversight through steering structures

This ensures ERP transformation scales sustainably, across teams, regions, and partners.

Making confident ERP decisions

Choosing between SAP, Dynamics 365, or both is not a software debate. It is an opportunity to design a smarter, more resilient enterprise core. By combining structured assessment, AI-ready architecture, and two-tier ERP design, organizations can:

Balance global consistency with local agility

Accelerate mergers & acquisitions integration

Reduce cost and complexity

Build a foundation for AI-driven operations

Capgemini’s AI-first two-tier enterprise core brings these elements together, enabling enterprises to modernize with confidence.

👉 Explore how an AI-first two-tier ERP strategy can work for your organization.

👉 Connect with Capgemini to start an ERP assessment discussion.