In a world where organizations are under constant pressure to transform, the ability to make data-driven decisions about people, processes, and technology is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity.

Capgemini’s TransformX Operating Model (TxOM), powered by Orgvue, is setting a new standard for scalable HR transformation, helping enterprises build future-ready operating models with confidence and precision.

Many organizations today face escalating operational costs and inefficiencies, often rooted in fragmented structures that fail to align with strategic goals. Despite significant investments in technology, adoption rates remain low, and leaders struggle to access the critical workforce data needed for timely, informed decisions. These barriers not only hinder agility and growth, but also prevent businesses from building resilient, future-ready operating models.

Capgemini’s solution: data-driven transformation with Orgvue

Capgemini’s TxOM, with Orgvue as its analytical engine, delivers a unified, digitally enabled approach to workforce transformation. By integrating people, process, and technology, TxOM accelerates the design and implementation of new operating models. Orgvue empowers leaders with real-time insights, scenario modeling, and strategic workforce planning, all within a single, integrated platform.

With Orgvue, organizations can conduct deep analyses of their current state, examining factors such as headcount, costs, grades, spans of control, and organizational depth. The platform enables dynamic modeling of future scenarios, allowing leaders to assess the impact of potential changes before they are enacted. Through taxonomy-based work mapping, Orgvue helps identify bottlenecks and fragmentation within workflows, while its competency and skills analysis tools make it easier to pinpoint gaps between actual and desired proficiency levels.

Workforce planning becomes more strategic, as Orgvue supports supply-demand modeling, growth driver simulation, and transition management. Throughout the transformation journey, leaders benefit from real-time dashboards that provide transparent tracking and monitoring, comparing actual performance against budgets and forecasts. This comprehensive approach ensures that every decision is grounded in robust data, driving sustainable success and agility for the organization.

Innovation: a holistic, evidence-based approach

Capgemini’s TransformX Operating Model (TxOM) is redefining how organizations approach workforce transformation. Instead of relying on static spreadsheets and fragmented processes, TxOM ushers in a new era where data-driven insights and seamless integration are the norm. By connecting effortlessly with leading HCM systems such as Workday and SuccessFactors, TxOM removes the barriers of complex migrations and allows organizations to build on their existing technology investments. The result is a transformation journey that’s not only faster but also more cost-effective, thanks to automated workflows and governed data models that replace manual, error-prone tasks.

At the core of TxOM lies a position-level “digital twin,” crafted with Orgvue technology. This dynamic model captures every detail: roles, costs, competencies, locations, and reporting logic, giving leaders the ability to simulate what-if scenarios and instantly visualize the financial, capacity, and service-level impacts of potential changes. TxOM positions enterprise HCM as the system of record, while Orgvue becomes the engine for design and decision making, ensuring that every transformation is both strategic and actionable.

But TxOM doesn’t stop at internal optimization. By incorporating external labor-market and organizational benchmarks through partnerships with Revelio Labs and Deltabase, Capgemini brings market-based validation into every scenario. This means recommendations are not only tailored to the organization’s needs but also benchmarked against industry best practices, strengthening board confidence and reducing risk in investment decisions.

Capgemini’s TxOM is more than a solution – it’s a catalyst for change, empowering organizations to move boldly into the future with clarity, agility, and measurable impact.

The future of workforce intelligence

Capgemini’s Orgvue-enabled TransformX Operating Model (TxOM) stands as more than just a technology solution – it is a blueprint for ongoing, data-driven transformation. By seamlessly unifying planning tools, integration projects, and consulting methodologies, TxOM transforms strategic vision into measurable, market-validated results. Recently, this innovative approach has earned Capgemini the prestigious Gold Award in the 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ Excellence in Technology Awards. For businesses determined to thrive in a dynamic world, TxOM represents the new standard in workforce intelligence – proven, celebrated, and ready for the future.

Orgvue is an organizational design and planning software platform that empowers your business to transform its workforce by understanding the work people do and the skills they have. Our platform connects strategy to structure, providing clarity of vision, so you can build a more adaptable, better performing organization that thrives in a constantly changing world of work.

The world’s largest and best-known enterprises and consulting firms use Orgvue to visualize and model current and future states of the organization and make faster, more informed decisions. The company is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

To learn more about how Capgemini’s Intelligent People Operations helps you deliver an intelligent and frictionless “consumer grade” people experience, visit our website.