Capgemini’s Digital Human Avatar is revolutionizing healthcare

Capgemini’s award-winning Digital Human Avatar “Anna” revolutionizes healthcare with emotionally intelligent AI, enhancing patient engagement and operational efficiency.

Healthcare providers today are increasingly recognizing the need for emotionally intelligent digital platforms that can quickly understand and respond to patients’ emotions.

But integrating emotionally intelligent AI into any new digital platform requires balancing development with realistic empathetic responses and regulatory demands.

Capgemini saw this as an opportunity to develop its Digital Human Avatar (DHA) – “Anna”– to meet this demand.

Overcoming challenges with innovation

However, developing any digital human avatar comes with several challenges. First, developers need to ensure the avatar can address users’ needs by transitioning between emotions naturally. Doing this guarantees any avatar can provide truly engaging experiences to its users.

Next, the data the avatar handles needs to be secured. Therefore, robust encryption and access control processes are implemented to manage sensitive user data effectively.

Finally, a guided pathway conversation model helps to minimize security and legal issues, ensuring a seamless and secure user experience for every user who engages with the digital human avatar.

Leveraging technology to achieve significant outcomes

Based on Dataflow technology, “Anna” followed this exact model of development. It leverages emotional intelligence to interpret user intent and emotional cues accurately. Its access to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) also enables it to scale accordingly with patient demand when necessary.

All this is why “Anna” has achieved significant milestones to date, including substantial market adoption across the healthcare industry. For example, after just two months, Anna generated 1.01 million views on Facebook, 3,246 landing page link clicks and conducted 1,396 conversations.

But that’s not all. “Anna” was recently announced as a winner at the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards in the Natural Language Processing category. And although the solution is still highly experimental, further research suggests significant benefits in hyper-personalized services and next-generation analytics across all business process families.

