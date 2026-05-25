With the rapid evolution of technology, businesses face mounting pressure to ensure their knowledge resources are both accurate and accessible.

Capgemini’s AI Agent for Knowledge Managers is at the forefront of this transformation, revolutionizing how companies build and manage knowledge in a smarter, more agile way.

From raw data to actionable insights

Traditionally, the process of turning complex documents – policies, FAQs, procedures – into usable knowledge has been both time-consuming and error-prone for knowledge managers. Extracting key details from sprawling policies and procedures requires manual effort, often leading to gaps and inconsistencies. Capgemini’s AI Agent transforms this process, leveraging advanced natural language processing to ingest content from multiple formats and automatically generate structured knowledge articles aligned with organizational standards.

The benefits are substantial: content is created up to 70 percent faster, manual intervention drops dramatically, and the overall value delivered to the business increases. This allows knowledge managers to focus on higher-level priorities, while the AI ensures every article is accurate and consistent.

AI with a human touch

Capgemini’s AI Agent for Knowledge Managers reimagines enterprise knowledge management by combining the best of AI-driven automation with human judgment. The agent, built on Microsoft Copilot Studio, streamlines repetitive processes while human experts validate edge cases, leveraging explainable AI and confidence thresholds for added assurance.

This synergy guarantees not only rapid and consistent results but also trust and accountability. The solution’s adaptable design means it can be deployed across various business domains and integrated with tools like ServiceNow and Zendesk, offering rapid template customization, automated workflows, and direct publishing to fit any organizational need.

Laying the groundwork for the future of AI-driven knowledge

Capgemini’s AI Agent for Knowledge Managers is already delivering measurable results for global enterprises. In a recent deployment with a leading technology services company, the solution enabled the rapid creation of 650 knowledge articles in just eight weeks, supporting a major system launch and providing employees with instant access to critical information. With content creation time reduced by 70 percent and knowledge base migration accelerated across five countries, the AI Agent has driven operational efficiency and earned outstanding client feedback.

By combining speed, accuracy, and governance, Capgemini’s AI Agent is not just improving today’s operations – it’s building the groundwork for a future-ready, AI-driven knowledge ecosystem.

To learn more about how Capgemini’s Intelligent People Operations helps you deliver an intelligent and frictionless “consumer grade” people experience, visit our website.