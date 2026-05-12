We are proud to announce that Capgemini has been recognized as a Red Hat Ecosystem Innovation Partner of the Year – an acknowledgment of our continued commitment to helping clients modernize faster, operate smarter, and innovate with confidence using open hybrid cloud technologies.

This award recognizes Capgemini’s innovative blueprint for large-scale banking modernization, built on Red Hat OpenShift, and its proven impact across financial services organizations globally.

A blueprint for modern banking at scale

Financial institutions today face a complex mix of pressures: evolving customer expectations, increasing regulatory demands, rising operational costs, and aging core systems that limit agility. Many banks are still constrained by monolithic architectures that are difficult to scale, slow to change, and costly to operate.

To address these challenges, Capgemini developed a repeatable, future-ready modernization blueprint based on Red Hat OpenShift. Designed specifically for regulated banking environments, this model enables banks to transition from legacy systems to cloud-native architectures while maintaining security, resilience, and regulatory compliance.

The blueprint provides a unified hybrid cloud foundation that works seamlessly across on‑premises data centers and public cloud environments. It allows banks to modernize incrementally, reduce risk, and accelerate time to value without disrupting critical operations.

Innovation rooted in real-world outcomes

What sets this initiative apart, and what Red Hat recognized through the Ecosystem Innovation Award, is its measurable, real-world impact.

Banks that have adopted Capgemini’s OpenShift-based blueprint are already seeing tangible benefits, including:

Up to 85% faster provisioning , reducing deployment cycles from weeks to days

, reducing deployment cycles from weeks to days Lower operational costs through automation, on-demand pipelines, and standardized environments

through automation, on-demand pipelines, and standardized environments Improved resilience and reliability with built-in high availability and cloud-native scalability

with built-in high availability and cloud-native scalability Simplified compliance through a compliance-by-design approach aligned with regulatory requirements

By embedding DevOps and CI/CD practices into the architecture, the model also empowers development teams, freeing them from manual tasks and enabling a sharper focus on innovation and customer experience.

Combining technology expertise with banking DNA

Capgemini’s approach brings together deep financial services expertise, decades of experience in core banking transformation, and the technical strength of a dedicated Red Hat Center of Excellence.

Red Hat OpenShift was selected as the foundation for this blueprint due to its strong security posture, enterprise-grade Kubernetes capabilities, and open-source flexibility – making it ideal for highly regulated, complex banking environments.

“Based on Red Hat OpenShift, our blueprint provides banks with a cloud-native, scalable, and future‑ready architecture that enables modernization at scale – consistently, securely, and with confidence,” said Ravinder Khokhar, EVP and Head of Cloud, Capgemini Financial Services.

This combination of platform innovation and industry insight allows Capgemini to deliver modernization not as a one-off program, but as a repeatable, industrialized capability that can be deployed across regions, business units, and institutions.

Recognition that reinforces partnership and purpose

Being named a Red Hat Ecosystem Innovation Partner of the Year reinforces the strength of the long-standing collaboration between Capgemini and Red Hat, and our shared commitment to open innovation.

More importantly, it validates a client-centric philosophy: innovation only matters when it delivers real business outcomes. This recognition reflects how Capgemini helps banks move from legacy constraints to cloud-native agility, unlocking faster innovation, stronger resilience, and better customer experiences.

Looking ahead

As financial institutions continue to modernize in response to market and regulatory change, Capgemini remains focused on helping clients realize the full value of open hybrid cloud. Our award-winning blueprint is just one example of how we turn technology into tangible progress – at scale.

Learn more about how Capgemini and Red Hat can help you transform your enterprise and achieve the business outcomes you want.