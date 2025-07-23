Capgemini joins the AM I Navigator Initiative to industrialize additive manufacturing

With growing demand for more agile, sustainable, and localized production, Additive Manufacturing (AM) is shifting from prototyping to full industrial integration.

Additive Manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a process where a three-dimensional object is created by adding material layer by layer, based on a digital design. It contrasts with subtractive manufacturing, which involves removing material to form a shape.

However, the scope of 3D printing today defines more than prototypes or design studies. Currently, Additive Manufacturing provides the reality of industrial series production of components in a tangible way. However, the path forward can be intricate, demanding meticulous planning, deep expertise in the AM domain, processes, and materials, with a focus on execution.

Now Capgemini joins the AM I Navigator initiative to be part of its holistic maturity model to shape the stages of industrialization in the AM industry, increasing interoperability in additive manufacturing. By applying the AM I Navigator Maturity Model, we outline the essential stages for industrializing additive manufacturing, empowering companies to chart a strategic path toward integration.

The AM I Navigator emerged through collaboration with leading partners such as EOS, DyeMansion, HP, Stratasys, AMT, ForwardAM, AZO, Materialise, BCG and Siemens, all working together to create a unified approach to 3D printing. This initiative is about embedding additive manufacturing seamlessly into traditional production systems. By leveraging methodology from industry-proven maturity models, we are helping organizations unlock the transformative potential of additive manufacturing at scale.

The AM I Navigator provides a structured, end-to-end methodology that empowers manufacturers to:

– Assess their AM maturity

– Accelerate adoption through data and insight

– Integrate AM into existing digital production systems

Capgemini joined the AM I Navigator initiative to advance the industrialization of additive manufacturing (AM), together. Alongside industry leaders like Siemens, EOS, DyeMansion, HP, Stratasys, AMT, ForwardAM, AZO, Materialise, and BCG, we will collaborate to help organizations unlock the full potential of industrial-scale 3D printing. This collaboration is a shared vision for scalable, interoperable, and automated additive manufacturing – rooted in a maturity model that guides smart manufacturers through every step of their AM transformation.

AM is a critical enabler of intelligent industry. By joining this initiative, we’re reinforcing our commitment to helping clients connect product design, digital thread, and smart factory strategies at scale. Together with our partners, we’re excited to shape the future of manufacturing, where additive is not an exception but a core capability.

Nicolas Rousseau, EVP, Chief Digital and Manufacturing Officer, Capgemini

Karsten Heuser, VP Additive Manufacturing, Siemens AG

Stefanie Schneider, Senior Alliance Manager, Siemens AG

Jens Huebner, Senior Manager and Lead AM Factory & AM I Navigator, Siemens AG

Ramon Antelo, CTO, Manufacturing and Industrial Operations, Engineering, Capgemini

