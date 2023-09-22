Capgemini Guatemala – empowering women to embrace their full potential

Capgemini Guatemala’s BLOOM Movement empowers women through bi-monthly, women-only workshops and sessions that aim to inspire, support, and foster personal growth and well-being.

At Capgemini, we believe in a workplace where everyone feels valued for who they are. By fostering a diverse workforce that truly represents society, and building an inclusive culture across its entire organization, we’re creating a workplace where our people can thrive.

Gender diversity is a critical priority for the Capgemini Group – to ensure it creates a sustainable pipeline of the best available talent, while also increasing female representation at all its senior levels where possible.

Capgemini Guatemala’s BLOOM Movement was created with these goals in mind.

Personal development is the key to success

Capgemini Guatemala’s BLOOM Movement promotes holistic well-being and personal development through access to a wide range of workshops, sessions, and discussions. The movement operates through various channels, each catering to different aspects of the community’s interests and needs across the organization.

BLOOM offers a space in which participants can undergo transformative experiences designed to facilitate profound inner journeys. Guided by expert facilitators, each workshop begins with a meditation that aims to establish a deep connection with the present moment.

Participants are then engaged in an enlightening discourse on emotions, delving into what causes them and gaining valuable insights into how to avoid feeling overwhelmed. The tools and strategies acquired during the workshop serve as invaluable resources for nurturing participants’ well-being and helping them transform their careers.

Putting self-care and learning first

The movement offers monthly workshops that cover diverse topics relevant to its community channels:

I Take Care of Myself – focuses on different subjects related to mental and body health. From workshops on mindfulness and stress management to fitness sessions, participants learn to prioritize self-care and develop healthy habits

focuses on different subjects related to mental and body health. From workshops on mindfulness and stress management to fitness sessions, participants learn to prioritize self-care and develop healthy habits Mom’s Heart – addresses the unique experiences and challenges faced by working mothers. Participants explore how to improve their relationships with their children by understanding their own love languages, while sharing their personal challenges and successes with each other

addresses the unique experiences and challenges faced by working mothers. Participants explore how to improve their relationships with their children by understanding their own love languages, while sharing their personal challenges and successes with each other Learning is Growing – instills a love of life-long continuous learning. Participants learn about the latest tools and technologies and build their soft skills, ensuring they continue to grow their careers.

BLOOM unlocks potential through community

The BLOOM Movement Guatemala is a community-driven initiative focused on fostering unity among women and nurturing personal growth through a supportive network across the organization.

It serves as a powerful catalyst for our women to fully embrace their potential as they move forward in their careers.

Thank you to members of the BLOOM committee for their support and guidance in writing this article: Gabriela Aguilar, Yosabeth Ávila, Ruby Barrios, Léila Chanchavac, Stephanie Echevarría, Claudia López, Wendy Marroquín, Rita Ramos, Paola Sánchez, and Alba Tobias.

Learn more about working at Capgemini and how to get the future you want!