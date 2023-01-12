Capgemini delivers frictionless employee onboarding and improved knowledge transparency

Capgemini’s new platform simplifies the employee onboarding/offboarding process by providing personalized, easy to access learning with real time insights as well as increasing transparency around key process milestones.

Employee onboarding is a vital activity for the growth of every organization. But without a structured onboarding process, new joiners can feel lost, overwhelmed, and sometimes underperform in their new roles. This, in turn, leads to a decreased sense of job satisfaction and may cause them to leave the organization.

To overcome this challenge, Capgemini developed a platform to ensure new joiners to our client engagements have a structured onboarding experience, while ensuring knowledge documentation and transition is more transparent. All of which leads to zero surprise service delivery and better business continuity for all our clients.

Implementing frictionless onboarding/offboarding processes

Capgemini’s Collaborative Engagement Onboarding Platform provides new joiners and existing employees moving into new roles with personalized and easily customizable learning experiences that ensure they have the training they need for excelling in their new role. It also provides a well-structured, simplified onboarding and offboarding process, and better transparency around key knowledge transfer milestones.

In addition, the platform enables onboarding to take place wherever the employee is located through a sequential process that ensures employees meet the required success criteria at each stage of the onboarding process before proceeding onto the next. This helps meet the needs of high-demand engagements by getting new joiners up to speed quickly on what the engagement is currently doing.

Finally, the platform can be tailored to provide role-specific training, while also enabling onboarding content to be created across various document formats. This enables critical information for new engagement members to be stored on a single easy-to-consume, digital platform.

Award-winning, consumer-grade HR

All of this leads to significantly faster onboarding times, significantly increased knowledge transfer transparency, more frictionless onboarding and offboarding process workflows, and a significantly easier ways of working. In short, Capgemini’s Collaborative Engagement Onboarding Platform helps deliver an intelligent and frictionless “consumer-grade” people experience to our people and our clients’ employees.

And this is why Capgemini’s new platform recently won a Silver Award at the annual International HR Brilliance Awards, 2022 in the Innovative Use of Technology in HR category. This affirms that Capgemini is delivering best practice HR management and is committed to delivering an amazing people experience – both to our employees and our clients.

But that’s not all, Capgemini has also been recognized in the learning and development (L&D) field as a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2022 NEAT Evaluation for Learning Services Report due to our ability to meet future client requirements as well as our capability to deliver immediate learning benefits to them.

To discover how Capgemini’s Intelligent People Operations puts your employees at the heart of HR operations, across your talent acquisition, HR administration, payroll, and HR analytics functions, in order to deliver strong and sustainable business value, contact: ajay.chhabra@capgemini.com