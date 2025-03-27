Capgemini delivers enhanced recruitment experiences through improved CV processing

At one time or another we have all felt the frustration of sending out dozens of job applications, each tailored to a specific job or company, only to receive no response from any HR team whatsoever.

This lack of communication can leave candidates wondering if their application was even considered or how they could improve for future opportunities.

Simplifying CV processing

Capgemini saw overcoming this problem as a challenge which is why we set out to improve our CV processing capabilities, helping us deliver an intelligent and connected “consumer-grade” people experience to any potential candidate who engages with us.

Our Job Fair solution ensures timely communication with candidates, including those who will not move forward in the recruitment process.

Our process allows HR teams to quickly inform candidates when their recruitment journey has concluded without an offer. These messages are phrased positively to motivate candidates for future efforts while maintaining transparency and efficiency.

This approach helps Capgemini build a reputation as a company that cares about career growth, even for those who haven’t worked with us.

Tackling CV processing challenges with precision

Capgemini’s Job Fair solution uses Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Microsoft’s Power Automate technology to extract key information such as email addresses, and phone numbers from various documents quickly.

Furthermore, our Job Fair solution’s simplicity and flexibility, combined with its straightforward interface, requires minimal training to operate effectively. This ensures improved CV processing comes with minimal disruption, and enables HR teams to meet a wide range of business needs without developing a new, expensive solution.

Delivering award-winning HR processes

We understand that companies need to focus on bringing their people, processes, and technology together to deal with whatever their business might face, moving them closer to becoming a truly Connected Enterprise.

This mindset is why Capgemini recently won a Gold Medal in Brandon Hall’s Excellence in Technology Awards, 2024. This highlights Capgemini’s commitment to implementing effective, easy-to-use applications that address its clients’ needs at speed, leaving a positive impact on their businesses.

But that’s not all. Capgemini also won a Silver Award in Brandon Hall’s HCM program, 2023, which clearly demonstrates that Capgemini is among an elite group of exceptional HR service providers.

To discover more about how Capgemini’s Intelligent People Operations put your employees at the heart of HR operations, across your talent acquisition, HR administration, payroll, and HR analytics functions, to deliver strong and sustainable business value, contact: alicja.watorek@capgemini.com