Capgemini and the digital health conversation: Insights from industry trailblazers

The rapidly evolving landscape of digital health was the focus of a recent digital health leadership panel hosted by Capgemini. This session brought together thought leaders from major pharmaceutical organizations, including Emre Ozcan, SVP of Digital Health & Devices at Merck KGaA; Mads Hofman-Thaysen, VP Head of Digital Health Solutions at Novo Nordisk; Ken Tubman, Head of Patient Digital Solutions & SaMD at Takeda; and Sonny Shergill, VP of Commercial Digital Health at AstraZeneca.

Moderated by Geoff McCleary, Capgemini’s Global Head of Connected Health, the discussion centered on overcoming challenges and seizing the opportunities in digital health to drive transformation in patient care and pharmaceutical innovation.

The role of digital health: A foundational shift

Digital health in the pharmaceutical industry is experiencing its “at scale” moment, as leading companies strategically transition from isolated initiatives and regional triumphs to comprehensive, enterprise-wide digital ecosystems. This transformation enables the seamless integration of diverse digital health programs across multiple regions, therapeutic areas, and a broad portfolio of drug and device assets.

By leveraging scalable technologies such as advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and interoperable platforms, pharma companies can enhance collaboration, streamline operations, and deliver personalized patient experiences on a global scale. As a result, digital health is transitioning into a key strategic resource for pharmaceutical firms to better position themselves to respond to diverse market needs, optimize resource allocation, and sustain long-term growth.

In the panel discussion, the industry experts were unanimous in their agreement that digital health has shifted from being a supplementary tool to becoming a foundational pillar of their organizations’ strategies. Ken Tubman of Takeda remarked, “The key to advancing digital health is creating personalized and predictive solutions that truly resonate with patients and their needs.” He emphasized that digital health is not merely an enabler but a core growth engine, deeply embedded in Takeda’s identity as a “digital biopharma” leader.

Mads Hofman-Thaysen of Novo Nordisk highlighted a strategic transition from standalone apps to integrated care platforms. “Integrated care solutions, not just standalone apps, are the future of scalable and impactful digital health,” he explained. This approach enables organizations to address broader therapy areas and focus on enhancing patient outcomes rather than delivering isolated product benefits. It reflects a commitment to building cohesive systems that support patients throughout their care journeys, from pre-diagnosis to long-term wellness.

Sonny Shergill of AstraZeneca reinforced this perspective, noting that digital health has become foundational across therapy areas. He described its role in enabling personalized engagement and leveraging advanced analytics to unlock new insights. According to Shergill, “Biometric data powered by AI can transform patient outcomes and unlock the future of predictive healthcare.” This transformation aligns with AstraZeneca’s broader goals of improving patient outcomes and delivering innovative healthcare solutions.

Overcoming challenges in 2025

Despite its promise, the panelists acknowledged significant challenges that must be addressed to unlock the full potential of digital health. These barriers span technology, regulation, adoption, and data governance.

Adoption and scaling: Hofman-Thaysen identified adoption and scalability as persistent hurdles, noting the difficulty in rolling out solutions to large patient populations while adapting them to local markets. “Global solutions that adapt to local markets allow us to address diverse healthcare needs without compromise,” he explained. This tension between global standardization and local customization remains a critical challenge for digital health innovators. Regulatory complexity: Regulatory hurdles are a major barrier to progress. Emre Ozcan of Merck KGaA highlighted the disparities in regulatory environments, with the US often being more open to digital therapeutics than Europe. He stated, “When regulation is unclear or absent, the system becomes paralyzed, hindering progress and innovation.” Clearer guidelines would streamline processes and accelerate the adoption of new technologies, the panelists agreed. Data utilization and governance: Both Shergill and Tubman emphasized the importance of robust data strategies. Shergill remarked, “A robust data strategy is essential to scaling meaningful digital health innovations.” Tubman echoed this sentiment, highlighting the need to turn aggregated data into actionable insights. Effective data governance, they agreed, is crucial to unlocking the full potential of digital health.

Opportunities driving the future of digital health

While challenges persist, the panelists explored transformative opportunities poised to redefine the industry. These opportunities span cutting-edge technologies, innovative care models, and strategies for global impact.

Generative AI and hyper-personalization: Generative AI was highlighted as a transformative tool for personalization. Ozcan described its potential to create tailored digital therapeutics, stating, “Generative AI will transition apps from generic solutions to tools built specifically for individual patients and their needs.” This innovation promises to enhance patient engagement and improve outcomes across diverse conditions. By leveraging AI’s capabilities, organizations can deliver highly individualized care that resonates deeply with patients. Biometric data and predictive analytics: Shergill and Hofman-Thaysen underscored the untapped potential of biometric data. According to Shergill, advancements in AI will help organizations to predict patient outcomes with more precision. Hofman-Thaysen added that AI-powered diagnostics could enable holistic care solutions, revolutionizing the way diseases are identified and managed. These advancements have the potential to significantly improve both patient outcomes and clinical decision-making processes. Biometric data and predictive analytics: Shergill and Hofman-Thaysen underscored the untapped potential of biometric data. According to Shergill, advancements in AI will help organizations to predict patient outcomes with more precision. Hofman-Thaysen added that AI-powered diagnostics could enable holistic care solutions, revolutionizing the way diseases are identified and managed. These advancements have the potential to significantly improve both patient outcomes and clinical decision-making processes.

Patient-centricity: Meeting patients where they are

A recurring theme throughout the discussion was the need for patient-centric digital health solutions. Panelists emphasized designing tools that integrate seamlessly into patients’ lives and care pathways, ensuring accessibility and relevance. These solutions must not only be intuitive but also tailored to address the unique challenges patients face, such as managing chronic conditions or navigating complex healthcare systems. By aligning digital tools with real-world patient behaviors, organizations can foster greater engagement and adherence to treatments.

Accessibility, the panelists noted, involves addressing barriers such as technological literacy, device compatibility, and socioeconomic disparities. Ensuring equitable access allows digital health innovations to be impactful across diverse populations and varied healthcare environments. This holistic approach establishes a foundation for improved health outcomes on a global scale.

Hofman-Thaysen emphasized a shift from standalone apps to modular, integrable solutions. “Meet patients where they are with solutions that fit into existing ecosystems,” he advised, underscoring the importance of accessibility and equity in digital health design. By embedding tools into established systems, companies can reduce friction and encourage broader adoption.

Shergill expanded on this, noting that patients increasingly expect personalized, equitable care experiences. “Patients will leverage their health data to inform decisions about their care,” he said. Panelists agreed that patient empowerment through digital tools will remain a central focus in the coming years.

Conclusion: A vision for 2025 and beyond

The Capgemini digital health advisory panel offered a forward-looking roadmap for addressing challenges and leveraging opportunities in 2025. Through a combination of innovative technologies, patient-centric design, and collaborative approaches, the industry is poised to redefine healthcare delivery.

As Ozcan aptly summarized, “Generative AI and digital biomarkers are the game changers that will redefine personalization in healthcare.” The insights shared by the panelists reflect a collective optimism and a shared vision for a future where digital health solutions enhance care, improve outcomes, and transform lives globally.

Capgemini is a leader in the digital health space and constantly works with leaders across the industry to help understand and shape the conversation, drive progress, and foster innovation in digital health. By staying ahead of trends and championing collaborative innovation, Capgemini solidifies its role as a catalyst for change in the digital health revolution.

Want to learn more about how digital health can drive transformation in patient care and pharmaceutical innovation?