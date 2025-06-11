Capgemini and NVIDIA: Pioneering the future of AI factories with Capgemini RAISE and Agentic Gallery

Capgemini and NVIDIA’s strategic collaboration provides an innovative AI solution designed to transform the way enterprises build and scale AI factories.

This work is aimed to assist organizations, particularly those in regulated industries or with substantial on-premises infrastructure investments, deploy agentic AI into their operations. By leveraging NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, accelerated infrastructure, and the Capgemini RAISE platform, companies can expect a seamless, high-performance AI solution ready for the future.

Managing AI at scale

Capgemini RAISE is our AI resource management platform, able to manage AI applications and AI agents across multiple environments within a single managed solution. This enables organizations to separate their solution from systemic risk and, leveraging NVIDIA NIM microservices, can centralize AI evaluation, AI FinOps, and model management. The business can then focus on delivering AI-augmented work, while the AI Risk Management team focuses on managing risk, costs, and technical challenges.

This is a paradigm shift, placing the AI Factory at the center – and not only for private implementation, but as the global point for AI management.

“This new collaboration with NVIDIA marks a pivotal step forward in our commitment to bringing cutting-edge AI-powered technology solutions to our clients for accelerated value creation. By leveraging the power of the NVIDIA AI Stack, Capgemini will help clients expedite their agentic AI journey from strategy to full deployment, enabling them to solve complex business challenges and innovate at scale.” – Anne-Laure Thibaud, EVP, Head of AI & Analytics Global Practice, Capgemini

Benefits for modern enterprises

Imagine the ability to deploy agentic AI capabilities with a single click. Our partnership extends the reach of the Capgemini RAISE platform, bringing these capabilities to NVIDIA’s high-performance infrastructure. This enables companies to realize value more swiftly, and reduce total cost of ownership and deployment risk. Additionally, with the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design, we guide organizations in building on-premises AI factories leveraging NVIDIA Blackwell and a broad ecosystem of AI partners.

Some of the other key features to support the navigation of complex, agentic AI solutions include:

Rapid prototyping and deployment: Speeding up the deployment of AI agents through ready-to-use workflows and streamlined infrastructure, minimizing time-to-market.

Speeding up the deployment of AI agents through ready-to-use workflows and streamlined infrastructure, minimizing time-to-market. Seamless integration: Embedding AI agent functionalities into current business systems to enhance automation, operational efficiency, and data-informed decision-making.

Embedding AI agent functionalities into current business systems to enhance automation, operational efficiency, and data-informed decision-making. Scalability and governance: Deploying AI agents within strong governance models to ensure regulatory compliance, scalability, and consistent performance. Capgemini RAISE provides specialized agentic features – such as governance, live monitoring, and orchestration – to provide centralized management and measurable outcomes.

Scaling AI in private, on-premises environments

Our solution is designed to help organizations rapidly scale AI in private, on-premises environments. It supports key requirements such as data sovereignty and compliance to meet regulatory and data residency mandates. It also ensures resiliency and high availability for business continuity, security, and privacy controls for air-gapped environments. This solution delivers ultra-low latency for a diverse set of real-time use cases like manufacturing or healthcare imaging, and edge or offline use cases for remote, disconnected environments.

Capgemini RAISE and Agentic Gallery: Demonstrating the future

Alongside NVIDIA, we are bringing the power of Capgemini RAISE to on-premises infrastructure. This open, interoperable, scalable, and secure solution paves the way for widespread AI adoption. To illustrate our capabilities, we are launching the Agentic Gallery, a showcase of innovative AI agents designed to address diverse business needs and drive digital transformation.

Capgemini and NVIDIA have collaborated on over 200 agents, leveraging the NVIDIA AI Factory to create a robust ecosystem of AI solutions. This collaboration has led to the development of the Agentic Gallery, which is set to revolutionize the way businesses approach AI.

Is your organization ready to place the power of an AI Factory at the center of its business? Get in touch with our experts below.