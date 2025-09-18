Capgemini and Insilico Medicine bring together complementary capabilities to address one of the life sciences industry’s most urgent challenges—improving R&D productivity in a way that is measurable, scalable, and sustainable. This collaboration, driven by innovation and enabled by the Capgemini Ventures1 team, reflects our shared commitment to shaping the future of drug discovery.

A Shared Vision for Innovation in Life Sciences

Across the pharmaceutical landscape, there is a growing need to shorten development timelines, improve target identification, and reduce the risk of failure. Our collaboration is grounded in a joint recognition that advanced AI technologies—when paired with scientific rigor and operational experience—can help life sciences organizations respond to this new reality.

Capgemini brings a deep understanding of the pharmaceutical industry, robust data management capabilities, and expertise in scaling AI solutions. Insilico Medicine, on the other hand, is a leading AI-driven drug discovery biotech company, with a validated AI-driven platform and proven track record of delivering preclinical candidates and clinical-stage assets at an accelerated pace. Together, we offer clients an end-to-end approach to reimagining the way their R&D teams are structured and function.

Driving Lab Transformation with Automation and AI

The future of lab work is intelligent, automated, and adaptive. Through this collaboration, we are helping organizations modernize their R&D infrastructure with automated workflows and AI-powered solutions—supporting lab digitization, real-time experiment tracking, and more consistent data generation.

These advancements are key to enabling faster discovery cycles and more reproducible science.

What We’re Building Together

Our partnership focuses on projects where technology and science converge to disrupt how organizations do drug discovery.

Examples include:

Developing foundational AI models to support early experiment planning for specific therapeutic areas or discovery paths.

Building data infrastructure for unique assays where no internal system exists—replacing manual handoffs with structured, machine-readable datasets.

Delivering drug discovery sprints that focus on defined targets or objectives in a compressed, agile timeframe.

End-to-end digitized laboratory infrastructure where robots work together with agentic systems and humans in the loop.

Each initiative is designed to reduce complexity, increase novelty, accelerate timelines, and to improve the probability of success of pre-clinical candidate molecules.

Addressing Key Client Challenges together

We work closely with clients to solve complex problems across the early stages of drug discovery, including:

Planning Experiments with Foundational Models

Clients need models that move beyond data interpretation—toward active planning and insight generation for discovery programs.

Capturing Multi-Modal Data at High Quality

When assays are novel and internal tools are limited; clients often lack reliable data capture methods. We help build consistent, high-quality multi-modal datasets for AI training and scientific validation.

Executing Rapid Drug Discovery Sprints

Clients increasingly require focused, time-bound discovery sprints to test hypotheses quickly and efficiently. We provide the platforms, tools, and expertise to make this possible.

Strategic Advisory on digital R&D organizational changes, Biomarkers and Early Decision-Making

Successful implementation of AI-driven drug discovery at scale requires a fundamental shift in how R&D organizations are set up across the people, process and technology elements. Capgemini’s experience and scale in partnership with Insilico Medicine’s AI/ML expertise and experience with running AI-driven drug discovery programs allow us to uniquely advise on these critical elements that allow our client organizations to not just do point AI/ML solutions but to grow and scale this capability to service their entire organization.

In addition to technology implementation, while Insilico Medicine is experienced in biomarker identification, Capgemini plays a critical role in guiding clients on biomarker strategy. Our clients will benefit from identifying the right biomarkers early in the discovery process and designing data strategies that support clinical and commercial decision-making.

This strategic advisory layer ensures that scientific innovation aligns with business goals—an essential step in driving successful R&D outcomes.

A Foundation for Future Growth

This collaboration reflects a broader shift in the industry: integrating AI, automation, and domain expertise to transform drug discovery. By combining Capgemini’s strategic and operational capabilities with Insilico Medicine’s innovation in AI, we’re delivering value that extends across the R&D lifecycle.

Our partnership is built for long-term impact—accelerating discovery, improving predictability, and helping our clients bring life-changing therapies to patients, faster.

1Capgemini Ventures fosters the synergetic blend of Capgemini’s extensive experience in consulting and industry services with cutting-edge technology solutions of the most innovative startups to drive innovation and deliver value to our clients.