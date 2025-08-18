Capgemini addresses IAM security challenges with new IAM FastTrack

As identity and password-based cyberattacks increase, the urgency grows for clients to migrate from legacy identity solutions quickly as they transition to zero trust and start adopting AI, while protecting themselves from sophisticated cyberattacks. At Capgemini, we know identity governance, security, and productivity can align through innovation, but the process of selecting, procuring, and implementing effective solutions can take years, while the challenges are here and now.

Identity tool sprawl has created overlapping policies, features, and functionalities. Managing legacy on-prem identity technology alongside cloud identity continues to be a difficult area to manage and requires fresh thinking to navigate through today’s identity security challenges.

Organizations need to consolidate and standardize identity governance and automation for productivity at speed, so that their security teams to have the best chance of protecting the identity attack surface, fast.

Risk through complexity

The identity lifecycle’s complexity, and risk to security, often only becomes apparent during breaches when a rogue identity can gain permission, explore the network, and find crucial unsecured systems and datastores to expose, export, or encrypt. Security risks come from all angles as we try to accommodate internal and external collaboration needs, machine and human identities, JML journeys, and privileged access.

Good control over the identity and access management lifecycles is possible, but needs strong, automated policies and procedures and a transparent control plane.

Multiple requirements across different personas

Mature organizations will have well-structured identity data stores, constructed so that personas and other logical groups of entities are well-defined and can be administered and controlled according to local criteria defining what they can or cannot do.

Privileged identity management and conditional access policies need to be in place to ensure that access to privileged resources is controlled and that a zero-trust ethos pervades across the organization.

Recertification campaigns back this up, ensuring access is restricted to personas who still need it and automatically removed from those who don’t. Segregation of duties policies prevent dangerous combinations of permissions and help demonstrate good governance to auditors.

Managing third-party identities can be especially challenging, but there are cross-cloud tools available that can bring it back under control, ensuring that “3P” identities can be monitored, recertified, and automatically removed from your AD when they leave the provider, along with any permissions they held.

But getting all of this in place in a reasonable timeframe can seem overwhelming.

Capgemini’s new Microsoft Entra FastTrack

Increasingly Capgemini is contacted by organizations, often already on the Microsoft platform, seeking advice on rapidly implementable solutions to these IAM security challenges, especially as the cybersecurity world changes quickly around us. Responding to this demand, Capgemini has developed a Microsoft Entra-specific version of our tried and tested FastTrack assessment methodology.

Today, many organizations use Microsoft Entra tools, even if only as the main corporate Active Directory. While many CISOs rely on this as the organization’s main identity store and authentication and authorization mechanism, they do not necessarily understand the extent to which Entra can be used as a tool to enforce good governance of identity and access management processes and that there may be an opportunity to exploit or extend existing capability to fulfill their requirements.

With the frequency of cyber-attacks on the rise it is becoming increasingly important that organisations are able to respond to the threat landscape as quickly as possible, preferably using existing tools and minimising disruption to collaboration and mission-critical business functions. In many cases, Entra, with its widespread adoption and multi-use-case capability, may be the best option to fulfil these criteria.

Launched recently, our Entra FastTrack analyzes an organization’s current state of IAM maturity, assesses its requirements, and creates a detailed report and roadmap based on the exploitation or extension of existing Microsoft Entra assets, leading to the right path to security and compliance fast, without the need to spend months or years reaching for new solutions.

This FastTrack leverages Capgemini’s long history delivering Microsoft implementations across multiple sectors, allowing us to bring our own real-world experience and recommendations to the delivery, and accelerating the migration away from existing legacy infrastructure.

Conclusion

Capgemini’s new Microsoft Entra FastTrack could be your organization’s best and fastest way to improving your IAM and IGA processes and securing your assets against cyberattacks, without the need for expensive research and deployment of new solutions.