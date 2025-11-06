For years, the relationship between banks and corporations has been limited by manual workflows, disconnected systems, and slow processes. The result? Account onboarding that takes days, and liquidity planning often depending on spreadsheets and email chains. Today, digital platforms, real-time infrastructure, and intelligent technologies are transforming this landscape – enabling faster, smarter, and more collaborative partnerships.

Navigating volatility with smarter treasury operations

In today’s environment, uncertainty is no longer episodic – it’s constant. Geopolitical tensions, interest rate fluctuations, and supply chain disruptions have made agility and foresight essential. Corporate treasurers are under pressure to forecast with precision and act with speed.

Yet, many still face friction. According to the Capgemini World Payments Report 2023, 70% of treasurers find current cash management services lacking – citing poor real-time visibility, slow onboarding, and weak integration. Our 2026 report reveals an even deeper issue: more than 80% of treasury teams still rely on manual, paper-based Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable (AP/AR) processes. This signals a clear opportunity for banks to lead the modernization of treasury infrastructure.

Seizing the opportunity for strategic servicing

At this year’s Sibos, we also discussed how in today’s volatile economy, corporate treasurers face increasing pressure to manage liquidity, optimize operations, and provide strategic value. Despite working with multiple banking partners, a significant 70% of treasurers say their cash-management needs aren’t fulfilled.

This gap isn’t just a service failure – it’s a strategic opportunity. To stay relevant, banks must evolve from traditional service providers into smart, platform-based partners capable of handling the complex demands of modern treasury operations. The most successful firms will move beyond traditional setups to become more intelligent, secure, and user-centric. They will empower relationship managers and senior bankers with advanced tools and technologies to thrive in a competitive and evolving digital landscape.

Real-time payments, data integration, and simplifying complexity

Real-time payments are gaining traction globally, and when paired with predictive analytics, they empower treasurers to manage liquidity dynamically. No longer dependent on outdated reports, finance teams can now access live insights and make informed decisions instantly.

But this transformation hinges on data. Clean, connected, and accessible data is the foundation of intelligent treasury systems. From Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to APIs, the evolution of integration has enabled corporations to unify their financial view – even across multiple banking partners and geographies. This centralization enhances control without sacrificing local flexibility.

Agentic AI: Empowering decisions, not replacing them

One of the most transformative innovations is agentic AI – systems that not only analyze data but also act on it. These AI agents are being integrated into treasury workflows to automate reconciliation, liquidity planning, and forecasting.

What sets agentic AI apart is its transparency. It doesn’t just deliver a number – it explains the rationale behind it. This builds trust and empowers finance leaders to make strategic decisions with confidence. By automating routine tasks like onboarding and compliance checks, AI frees up senior bankers and treasurers to focus on high-value initiatives.

Looking ahead, we may see AI agents on both sides – banks and corporations – working together to simplify complex tasks like onboarding across multiple countries and meeting regulatory standards. This could significantly cut down friction and improve the client experience.

Scaling innovation and building future-ready teams

Many organizations have experimented with AI and digital tools in isolated pilots. The next step is scaling these innovations enterprise-wide – making them secure, reliable, and impactful across the full treasury ecosystem.

As technology advances, it doesn’t replace people – it empowers them. Senior bankers and treasurers are shifting from operational tasks to strategic leadership. To fully realize this shift, banks must invest in upskilling, change management, and fostering a culture of innovation.

Conclusion: From service providers to strategic partners

Digitalization is redefining relationships between banks and corporations. The shift from transactional services to strategic collaboration is already underway. With real-time data, intelligent tools, and empowered teams, banks have a unique opportunity to become trusted partners – helping corporates navigate complexity and plan with confidence.