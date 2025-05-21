Beyond the hype: Why agentic AI is a must-have for today’s businesses

“Everyone is obsessing over agentic AI, and rightfully so. When it comes to operational agility, autonomous agentic systems are set to deliver game-changing benefits to enterprises. In the coming years, the successful integration of these systems won’t just be a good idea, it’ll be the defining factor that separates industry leaders from the rest of the competition.” – Rajesh S. Iyer

In our world, there are many kinds of agents. Travel agents help us book travel plans, with everything from flight bookings to hotel reservations falling under their jurisdiction. Sports agents help professional athletes navigate the legal and business side of sports, enabling clients to maximize their career and financial opportunities. Secret agents typically deal with top-secret matters.

What about AI agents? Regarded for their intelligence and ability to tackle business challenges with flexibility and precision, AI agents have quickly become a hot topic for business leaders. The same goes for autonomous AI systems, which are growing increasingly more prominent within organizations.

While the terms agentic AI and autonomous AI are often used interchangeably, these systems have distinctive qualities that set them apart. Autonomous AI refers to systems that can operate independently within predefined parameters, like self-driving cars or factory robotics. On the other hand, agentic systems are equipped with a deeper sense of agency. These systems are designed to actively pursue goals, dynamically adapt strategies, and make context-dependent decisions. In short, all agentic AI is autonomous, however not all autonomous AI is agentic.

As more organizations look to integrate AI agents and autonomous AI systems into their operations, a new kind of partnership between people and technology is emerging – one that’s pushing businesses to learn and evolve.

Making a real-world impact: from education to finance

The benefits of AI agents and autonomous AI systems are already materializing across industries. In an effort to enhance its learning experiences, a US-based non-profit education company recently started leveraging an artificial intelligent platform that autonomously supports educators and students. Providing teachers with an online teaching assistant and students with an online learning coach, this system helps break complex educational goals into actionable tasks – completely revolutionizing the classroom experience.

The financial sector is also reeling in the benefits of autonomous agentic systems. In the US, a major bank is using Edge AI to autonomously handle tasks like interest rate queries, account openings, and fund transfers, drastically improving operational efficiency. Across the globe in India, a leading digital lending and savings platform is leveraging an Ema’s AI Employee to automate its customer support services. Since integrating the agent into their operations, the platform has managed to automate 70% of its support tickets in multiple languages, delivering a vast reduction in costs and faster ticket resolution times.

As organizations continue to leverage these systems and the technology itself continues to develop, benefits such as those mentioned here are just the beginning of a much broader transformation.

Looking forward: a bright future ahead

Agentic systems are at the forefront of the next wave of automation and AI. Representing a powerful shift for enterprises, these systems are positioned to improve operational efficiency, workplace collaboration, and customer satisfaction – transforming how organizations across industries pursue their strategic objectives.

Though the benefits of agentic systems are certainly apparent, human oversight and the continuous adaptation of these systems are paramount for their success. Collaboration between humans and technology must remain at the core of any agentic system to build trust, safeguard privacy, and ensure resilience. As challenges like missing data, system outages, or other unexpected conditions arise, businesses must be able to adjust their systems at speed. Addressing this confluence of factors will dictate whether organizations successfully integrate autonomous agentic systems into their value chains.

These agents aren’t just tools, but rather catalysts for change capable of unlocking new levels of productivity, personalization, and innovation. The path forward is full of promise for those who are ready to embrace the next chapter of AI-powered business operations. As humans and machines continue to collaborate, the possibilities are only beginning to unfold.

Important Definitions

Agentic AI

Agentic AI refers to AI systems that can act and reason autonomously, collaborate with humans, adapt to changing environments, and use enterprise tools. These systems are designed to act with goals in mind, and are capable of making decisions, taking initiative, and carrying out complex tasks to achieve specific outcomes.

Autonomous AI

Autonomous AI refers to AI systems that can operate and process data without human interaction or oversight. These systems perform tasks independently and continuously learn from input data to become more efficient over time.

