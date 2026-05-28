As industries evolve at breakneck speed and the call for inclusive leadership grows louder, Capgemini’s Avancer X 2.0 program emerges as a model of progressive leadership development.

More than a career accelerator, this initiative is redefining what leadership means, setting new standards for empowerment and innovation within Capgemini and across the business landscape.

A learner-first approach to empowerment

Avancer X 2.0 is Capgemini’s strategic investment in building a gender-balanced pipeline of future leaders. Designed specifically for senior female executives, the program replaces the traditional, one-size-fits-all curriculum with a modular, learner-first experience. Participants are empowered to select from a variety of high-impact learning modules, ranging from business storytelling to executive presentation, tailored to their unique development needs.

This personalized approach encourages self-directed learning and goal setting, with each module finishing in real-world assignments that reinforce readiness for advanced roles. The program’s structure mirrors the rigor of a final-year university thesis defense, ensuring that learning is not just theoretical but deeply practical.

Building leaders, fostering community

What truly distinguishes Avancer X 2.0 is its unwavering commitment to nurturing both professional and personal growth among participants. Rather than following a rigid, predetermined path, individuals are encouraged to take ownership of their journeys by designing personalized development plans that reflect their unique aspirations and strengths. This process is enriched by the ongoing support of Capgemini’s Learning and Development experts, who provide guidance, encouragement, and constructive feedback at every stage.

A key innovation of the program is the introduction of peer-led sorority groups, which foster collaboration, trust, and a sense of belonging. These groups create safe spaces for open dialogue, shared learning, and mutual support, helping participants to navigate challenges and celebrate successes together. Reflective exercises, such as writing letters to their future selves, invite participants to pause, set intentions, and track their growth over time, deepening the learning journey and reinforcing long-term development.

Graduates of Avancer X 2.0 often emerge as informal mentors and role models, inspiring other women across Capgemini to pursue leadership with confidence and authenticity. Their stories and achievements ripple outward, encouraging a culture where support, aspiration, and opportunity are accessible to all. The influence of Avancer X 2.0 extends well beyond the classroom, creating a ripple effect that makes leadership development more accessible and inclusive.

Efficiency delivered, confidence amplified

The measurable impact of Avancer X 2.0 is clear and compelling. Since its launch, the program has achieved a remarkable 400% increase in certifications and a 75% reduction in cost, proving its scalability and efficiency. Participants consistently report meaningful behavioral changes, such as enhanced communication, stronger personal branding, and more effective team leadership, validated by post-program surveys and manager feedback.

Yet, the true transformation goes beyond numbers. Avancer X 2.0 has redefined Capgemini’s approach to nurturing female leadership, shifting from a top-talent-only model to an open, inclusive structure. This cultural shift is reflected in the growing confidence and strategic presence of graduates in high-powered meetings, and in the increasing number of women stepping into leadership roles across the organization.

The voices of participants bring this impact to life. Claire Campbell, a recent graduate, describes Avancer X as “a thoughtfully curated journey that helped me build confidence, sharpen leadership skills, and connect meaningfully with peers across the organization.” Elza Andreia da Silva Soares adds, “the program helped me grow as a leader in risk and compliance. It offered practical tools, strong peer support, and sessions that were easy to apply in daily work.” Their testimonials highlight how Avancer X 2.0 blends personal growth with professional empowerment, fostering a vibrant community of women leaders.

Recognized excellence

Avancer X 2.0’s impact has not gone unnoticed. The program has earned a Bronze award in the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Action Awards 2025, securing its reputation as a benchmark for career development innovation.

To learn how Capgemini’s Intelligent Learning Operations can help you deliver a personalized, connected, and continuous learning journey, visit our website. can help you deliver a personalized, connected, and continuous learning journey, visit our website.