Citizens no longer compare government services to other government services. Instead, they compare them to the best digital experiences they have anywhere. Whether that’s ordering from Amazon, managing finances through a banking app, or easily booking travel, the expectation is the same: simple, seamless, and responsive. By that standard, many public services are still falling short.

This gap isn’t caused by a lack of ambition. Public sector organizations are actively investing in digital transformation. The challenge is that many initiatives stop at the surface. New portals, forms, or apps may look better, but the underlying services remain disconnected. Information is entered multiple times, cases pass slowly between teams, and citizens are left navigating complexity that should be invisible to them.

This fragmentation is structural: fewer than one‑third of public-sector organizations in the US, Europe, and Asia have fully deployed data ecosystem initiatives, according to a Capgemini Research Institute report.

Improving citizen experience requires more than better digital touchpoints. It requires orchestration.

From digital services to orchestrated outcomes

The most meaningful improvements happen when services are designed end-to-end across front office, middle office, and back office. That means starting with life events and moments that matter to citizens, then orchestrating workflows, data, decisions, and communications behind the scenes so the service works as one, regardless of how many agencies are involved.

ServiceNow has become a central platform in this shift, acting as an orchestration layer that connects systems, workflows, and teams across organizational boundaries. This enables governments to move away from siloed case handling towards outcome‑focused service delivery that feels coherent from a citizen’s point of view.

Where this model has been applied at scale, the impact is material. In Estonia, a program which reorganized services around life events reduced the number of interactions required for new parents from 10 to just four by triggering benefits automatically once a birth is registered.

But orchestration alone is no longer the end state. It is the foundation.

The rise of autonomous government

Recent advances in enterprise AI point to a move beyond automation towards autonomy. Not autonomy in the sense of removing accountability or human judgement, but autonomy that allows defined work to be executed end to end, within clear guardrails, so people can focus on complex, sensitive, and high‑value activity.

A key development here is the growing role of conversational AI combined with workflow execution. The integration of Moveworks into the ServiceNow platform is a strong example of this direction: bringing together enterprise‑grade conversational AI, search, and workflow execution to enable intent‑driven interaction.

This means organizations can move beyond traditional portals and forms towards a model where employees can trigger secure, governed action across systems simply by expressing what needs to be done. In effect, the front door becomes conversational, while the platform executes the work seamlessly behind the scenes.

This internal shift matters deeply for citizen experience. Public services feel fragmented externally because they are fragmented internally. When the workforce struggles to navigate systems, handoffs, and policies, citizens inevitably feel the impact.

More than 80 percent of public administrations that have implemented strong data governance and shared data ecosystems report measurable improvements in citizen engagement – demonstrating the direct link between internal enablement and external experience.

Simplifying internal experience through conversational front doors and autonomous, role‑based execution is a critical enabler of simpler, faster, and more reliable services for citizens.

Autonomous government, in this sense, is not about technology replacing people. It is about creating an operating model where routine, high‑volume activity is handled consistently and transparently, while human expertise is focused where it matters most.

Why autonomy matters for citizen experience

Citizens rarely become frustrated because of a single interaction. Frustration builds across the journey, through repeated requests for information, unclear status updates, delays between steps, and a lack of ownership when services cross department lines.

Consider something as common as moving home. Today, this often requires separate notifications to local councils, utilities, electoral services, licensing authorities, and more. Each interaction is treated as a separate transaction, even though from the citizen’s perspective it is a single life event.

The same pattern has existed in other life events: prior to the UK’s Tell Us Once service, citizens had to notify more than six services on average when reporting a death. Centralizing intent and orchestrating actions behind the scenes transformed that experience.

In an orchestrated and increasingly autonomous model, a single expression of intent – “I’m moving” – can trigger coordinated updates across services. Information is shared securely where appropriate, workflows are executed across organizational boundaries, and the citizen is kept informed proactively. What was once fragmented becomes coherent.

In simple terms: autonomy behind the scenes enables simplicity at the front. Invisible complexity, visible simplicity.

From journeys to intent

The most advanced public services are moving from transaction‑based design to intent‑based services. Citizens should not need to understand which agency owns which process. They should be able to express what they need, receive guidance in plain language, and trust that the service will be coordinated on their behalf.

This is particularly important given that while nearly 90 percent of citizens in the European Union used the internet regularly, only around half possess basic digital skills – placing a practical limit on form‑heavy, process‑led service models.

A pragmatic path forward

Autonomous government is not a single leap; it is a pragmatic journey. The most successful organizations start with focus and discipline:

Identify high‑impact citizen journeys where friction is greatest

Establish a unified front door across channels

Redesign workflows and ownership end-to-end

Introduce conversational and autonomous capabilities where they remove effort, not add novelty

Maintain strong governance, transparency, and human oversight.

Done well, this approach delivers real results: faster resolution times, lower cost to serve, reduced manual effort for staff, and – most importantly – better experiences for citizens.

Looking ahead

Citizen experience is no longer purely a digital or design challenge. It is an operating model challenge. As governments face rising demand, constrained resources, and increasing expectations, the ability to orchestrate and autonomously execute services in a trusted way will become a defining capability.

Autonomous government is already taking shape. Its real value lies not in the technology itself, but in what it enables: joined‑up services, clearer accountability, and public experiences that feel simpler, more human, and more responsive to the realities of people’s lives.

The question is no longer whether government can become autonomous. It is whether it can afford not to.



