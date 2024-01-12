Are LLMs dangerous?

The short answer is sometimes. With Large Language Models having such a diverse range of applications, the potential risks are numerous. It is worth pointing out that there is no standard list of the risks but a selection is presented below.1, 2

Figure 1: A breakdown of risks posed by LLMS3

Some of these dangers are linked to the model itself (or to the company developing it). The data in the model could contain all sorts of biases, the results might not be traceable, or user data or copyrights could have been used illegally, etc.

Other dangers are linked to the use of these models. Users seek to bypass the security measures of templates and use them for malicious purposes, such as generating hateful or propagandic texts.

Additionally, Large Language Models have social, environmental, and cultural consequences that can be harmful. They require enormous amounts of storage and energy. Moreover, their arrival in society has weakened employee power in many industries. For example, writers striking in Hollywood have complained about the use of LLMs.3 Finally, Large Language Models’ AI is challenging the boundaries of literary art, just as DALL-E did with graphic art.4

How can you deal with these risks?

It often takes a while before the risks of emerging technology are fully understood. This is also true of the survival tactics. However, we are already beginning to see early strategies being deployed.

LLM developers invest in safeguards

OpenAI invested six months of research to establish safeguards and secure the use of Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPT) models. As a result, ChatGPT now refuses to respond to most risky requests. And as for its responses, they now perform better on such benchmarks as veracity or toxicity. Furthermore, unlike previous models, the ChatGPT LLM has improved since it was deployed.1

However, it is possible to circumvent these safeguards, with examples of such prompts are freely available on the Internet (Do Anything Now (DANs)). These DANs often capitalize on ChatGPT’s human-centric nature – the model seeks to satisfy the user, even if this means overstepping its ethical framework or creating a confirmation bias. Furthermore, the opacity of the model and its data creates copyright problems and uncontrolled bias. As for benchmark successes, suspicions of contamination with the training database undermine their objective value. Finally, despite announced efforts to reduce their size, OpenAI models consume a lot of resources.5

Some LLMs now claim to be more ethical or safer, but this is sometimes to the detriment of performance. None of the models are faultless, and there is currently no clear and reliable evaluation method on the subject.

GPT-4 safety in five steps

To go into more details about implementing guardrails, let’s look at the 5 steps implemented by OpenAI for GPT models, as shown in Figure 2.1

Adversarial testing: Experts from various fields have been hired to test the limits of GPT-4 and find its flaws. Supervised policy: After training, annotators show the model examples of the desired responses to fine-tune it. Rule-based Reward Model (RBRM) classifiers: The role of these classifiers is to decide whether a prompt and/or its response are “valid” (e.g., a classifier that invalidates toxic requests). Reward model: Human annotators train a reward model by ranking four possible model responses from best to least aligned. Reinforcement learning: Using reinforcement learning techniques, the model takes user feedback into account.

Figure 2: GPT-4 Safety Pipeline1, 3

Governments and institutions worry about LLMs

Several countries have decided to ban ChatGPT (see Figure 3).6 Most of them (Russia, North Korea, Iran, etc.) have done so for reasons of data protection, information control, or concerns around their rivalry with the USA. Some Western countries, such as Italy, have banned it and then reauthorized it, while others are now considering a ban. For the latter, the reasons cited are cybersecurity, the protection of minors, and compliance with current laws (e.g., GDPR)

Figure 3: Map of countries that have banned ChatGPT3.

Many tech companies (Apple, Amazon, Samsung, etc.) and financial institutions (J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, etc.) have banned or restricted ChatGPT. They are all concerned about the protection of their data (e.g., a data leak occurred at Samsung).7

Scientific institutions, such as scientific publishers, forbid it for reasons surrounding trust – given the risk of articles being written surreptitiously by machines. Finally, some institutions are concerned about the possibility of cheating with such tools.8

European regulation changes

Many articles in Quantmetry’s blog have already mentioned the future EU AI Act, which will regulate artificial intelligence as soon as 2025.9 However, we should add here that this legislation has been amended following the rapid adoption of the ChatGPT LLM, and the consequences of this amendment are summarized in Figure 4. The European Union now defines the concept of General Purpose AI (GPAI).10 This is an AI system that can be used and adapted to a wide range of applications for which it was not specifically designed. The regulations on GPAIs therefore concern Large Language Models’ AI as well as all other types of Generative AI.

GPAIs are affected by a whole range of restrictions, summarized here in three parts:

Documentary transparency and administrative registration, should not be complicated to implement.

Risk management and setting up evaluation protocols. These aspects are more complicated to implement but feasible for LLM providers, as outlined by OpenAI with ChatGPT. 1

Data governance (RGPD and ethics) and respect for copyright. LLM providers are far from being able to guarantee these for now.

The European Union will therefore consider LLMs to be high-risk AIs, and LLM providers still have a lot of work to do before they reach the future compliance threshold. Nevertheless, some believe that this future law is, in some respects, too impractical and easy to circumvent.

Figure 4: Impact of the EU AI Act on LLMS3

Assessing model compliance is one of Quantmetry’s core competencies, particularly in relation to the EU AI Act. Regarding LLMs specifically, Stanford researchers published a blog post evaluating the compliance of 10 LLMs with the future European law.11 The results are shown in Figure 5. To establish a compliance score, the researchers extracted 12 requirements from the draft legislation and developed a rating framework. Annotators were then tasked with conducting an evaluation based on publicly available information. The article identifies copyright, data and risk management, and the lack of evaluation standards as the main current issues, aligning with our analysis above. The researchers estimate that 90% compliance is a realistic goal for LLM providers (the top performer currently achieves 75%, with an average of 42% across the evaluated 10 LLMs).

Figure 5: Results of the compliance evaluation made by Stanford researchers11

A few tips

Faced with all these risks, it would be wise to take a few key precautions. Learning a few prompt engineering techniques to ensure that prompts provide reliable and high-quality responses could be a good way forward.12 It’s also worth watching out for data leaks via free chatbots (e.g., on the free version of ChatGPT). The paid version does not store your data a priori. Finally, Figure 14 illustrates how to use tools like ChatGPT with care.

Figure 6: Diagram for using ChatGPT with care13

How do you audit such models?

There are three complementary approaches to auditing an LLM, summarized in Figure 9.14

Organizational audit

An organizational audit can be carried out to check if the company developing the LLM is working responsibly, along with ensuring, for example, that its processes and management systems are compliant.

It will be possible to do this for our clients who are not suppliers of LLMs but wish to specialize them further, to ensure that they are well employed.

Audit of the foundation model

Auditing the foundation model is the current focus of scientific research. For such an audit, it would be necessary to be able to explore the dataset (which is inaccessible in reality), run test benches on recognized benchmarks and datasets (but face the problem of contamination), and implement adversarial strategies to detect the limits of the model. If we go into more detail, there is a multitude of possible tests for evaluating the following aspects of the model:15

Responsibility : Understanding how risks materialize and finding the limits of the model (typically with adversarial strategies).

: Understanding how risks materialize and finding the limits of the model (typically with adversarial strategies). Performance : This involves using datasets, test benches, or Turing tests to assess the quality of the language, the skills and knowledge of the model, and the veracity of its statements (see Figures 7 and 8).

: This involves using datasets, test benches, or Turing tests to assess the quality of the language, the skills and knowledge of the model, and the veracity of its statements (see Figures 7 and 8). Robustness : The aim here is to assess the reliability of responses by means of calibration or stability measurements in the face of prompt engineering strategies.

: The aim here is to assess the reliability of responses by means of calibration or stability measurements in the face of prompt engineering strategies. Fairness : Several methods exist to try to identify and quantify bias (even without access to the dataset) but remain limited. For example, a method could be counting biased word associations (man = survival, woman = pretty).

: Several methods exist to try to identify and quantify bias (even without access to the dataset) but remain limited. For example, a method could be counting biased word associations (man = survival, woman = pretty). Frugality: Some inference measurements can be made to estimate the environmental impact of the model, but they are also limited without access to supplier infrastructures.

Figure 7: Performance of GPT -4 within Truthful QA1

Figure 8: Performance of GPT-4 on human examinations1

Theoretically, an LLM can be assessed on five of the eight dimensions of a Trustworthy AI defined by Quantmetry.16 On the dimension of being explainable, the previously mentioned solution of the Chatbot citing its sources responds to this problem, to a certain degree.

Use case audit

Quantmetry and Capgemini Invent are currently working together to define a framework that enables our clients to audit their AI systems based on LLMs. The primary aim of this audit is to check that the impact of the system on the user is controlled. To do this, a series of tests check compliance with regulations and the customer’s needs. We are currently developing methods for diagnosing the long-term social and environmental impact of their use within a company. Finally, we will create systems that can assess risks and biases, as well as operational, management and feedback processes. The methods used are often inspired by but adapted from, those used to audit the foundation model.

Figure 9: Three approaches to auditing an LLM3, 14

