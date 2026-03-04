When does a two-tier ERP strategy make sense?

Building an AI-first enterprise core

Today’s enterprises must grow at scale while staying responsive to local market demands. This balance is often most challenging in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) landscape, where leaders rely on systems that deliver efficiency, control, and smarter decision-making.

For many global businesses, a single global ERP such as SAP S/4HANA or Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations remains the core that connects finance, supply chain, and operations. But as organizations expand across regions, subsidiaries, and acquisitions, executives are stepping back to reassessing a key question:

Should every entity operate on the same ERP system, or does a two-tier model better support an AI-first enterprise strategy?

One-tier vs. two-tier ERP: a strategic view

One-tier ERP: a strong, centralized core

A one-tier ERP model typically relies on a single enterprise platform, most commonly SAP S/4HANA to support all regions and business units. This approach offers clear advantages:

Strong process standardization and governance

Enterprise-wide visibility and reporting

Centralized control over data and compliance

For organizations with relatively uniform operations, this model continues to work well.

Two-tier ERP: extending the enterprise core

A two-tier ERP model combines:

A Tier 1 ERP (such as SAP S/4HANA) at the corporate and large-scale operations level

A Tier 2 ERP (such as SAP Cloud or Microsoft Dynamics 365), often cloud-native, for smaller sites, subsidiaries, or acquired entities

Rather than weakening the core, this model extends it, allowing the enterprise to remain governed and standardized at the center while enabling speed, flexibility, and innovation at the edge.

Why is two-tier ERP becoming an AI-first choice for smaller units?

Two-tier ERP is increasingly driven not just by cost or speed, but by the need to build an AI-ready enterprise core. AI-first tier-2 enterprise core allows organizations to leverage local data within a subset of a global business to activate AI agents faster without a need to wait for completion of global data harmonization initiatives. According to the Capgemini Research Institute, “93% of leaders believe scaling AI agents will provide a competitive edge, and 38% of organizations expect agents to be part of human teams by 2028.”

Additional reasons:

Enabling intelligence where it creates value: Not all entities generate or require the same level of data-driven insight. Cloud-based Tier 2 systems allow organizations to introduce AI, analytics, and automation in targeted ways without overloading the core SAP landscape. Faster experimentation and innovation: AI adoption often requires rapid iteration. Two-tier ERP enables organizations to pilot AI-driven use cases such as predictive planning, automated finance operations, or intelligent supply chains at the subsidiary level, then scale proven capabilities across the enterprise. Reducing complexity in the core: By avoiding excessive customization in SAP S/4HANA, organizations keep the core clean, upgradeable, and ready to consume embedded and external AI capabilities over time.

When does a two-tier ERP strategy make sense?

A two-tier ERP approach typically delivers the most value in the following scenarios:

Managing diverse global operations: Large manufacturing hubs and smaller regional entities rarely need the same ERP depth. Two-tier ERP allows systems to be right-sized while maintaining enterprise-wide integration. Smaller units may focus on sales, while global hubs require strong and unified finance and manufacturing capabilities.

When a one-tier ERP is still the right fit

A two-tier approach is not a universal requirement. A single-tier strategy may be more effective when:

Business processes are highly standardized across regions

Real-time enterprise-wide visibility is critical

IT maturity and connectivity are consistent across locations

The organization operates a limited number of sites

In such cases, a single ERP (be it SAP or Microsoft ERP) combined with embedded analytics, AI, and AI agents can continue to serve as a strong, intelligent enterprise core.

Key questions to guide an AI-first ERP decision

Selecting between one-tier and two-tier ERP is a business and architecture decision, not just a technology choice. Leaders should ask:

Do all entities require the same depth of the primary ERP’s functionality?

Where can AI and automation deliver the most immediate impact?

How quickly must new sites or acquisitions become operational?

Can data governance and reporting remain consistent across tiers?

Which model best supports future scalability and AI adoption?

What cost impact will different strategies have for my operations costs and revenues?

A structured, business-led assessment helps align ERP architecture with long-term digital and AI ambitions.

Designing the AI-first two-tier enterprise core

The future of ERP is not about choosing between SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, or any other ERP systems. It is about designing an AI-first enterprise core one that combines stability, intelligence, and adaptability.

In this model:

SAP S/4HANA anchors the enterprise with strong governance and trusted data

Cloud-based Tier 2 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations enable speed, innovation, and localized intelligence

AI and agentic capabilities are introduced where they deliver measurable business value.

The result is an ERP landscape that is resilient, scalable, and ready for continuous transformation.

Build an ERP strategy that is ready for your agentic enterprise strategy

Capgemini helps enterprises design two-tier ERP strategies that combine strong SAP foundations with the flexibility of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations needed for local teams, focused on real business outcomes.

Connect with our experts to assess the right ERP architecture for your enterprise.