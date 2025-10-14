Skip to Content

AI-powered cyber defense: Smart, adaptive, always-on

Joshua Welle
Oct 14, 2025

Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, but it’s also reshaping the cyber battlefield. While adversaries are experimenting with AI to accelerate attacks, forward-looking enterprises are turning AI into their most powerful defense.

This is the essence of continuous protection – layered defenses across IT, OT, and cloud that are always adaptive, always learning, and always on.

The challenge: Faster, smarter threats

Traditional defenses struggle to keep pace with:

  • AI-enabled phishing campaigns that mimic trusted voices
  • Automated vulnerability scanning that identifies weaknesses at scale
  • Adaptive malware that changes behavior to evade detection.

These attacks move at machine speed, leaving manual defenses outpaced.

The opportunity: AI-enabled protection

AI doesn’t just keep up – it helps organizations stay ahead. Benefits include:

  • Real-time anomaly detection across vast telemetry
  • Automated incident response to neutralize threats faster
  • Augmented SOC teams, freeing human talent for higher-value analysis.

Combined with layered defenses, AI enables enterprises to turn protection into a proactive capability.

Capgemini’s role

We help clients strengthen protection by:

  • Deploying AI-driven defenses across IT, OT, and supply chains
  • Designing architectures that combine automation and human expertise
  • Accelerating detection and response through global Cyber Defense Centers.

Bottom line: Protection is no longer static – it must be continuous, adaptive, and intelligent. With AI as a force multiplier, organizations can defend smarter, not just harder.

Learn how Capgemini helps enterprises build AI-powered protection across IT, OT, and cloud:

About the author

Joshua Welle

Vice President, Global Head of Cybersecurity Portfolio
Joshua is a seasoned cybersecurity and national security expert with over 20 years of management consulting and operational experience. He advises CIOs and CISOs on cybersecurity strategy and digital transformation, delivering high-impact programs that drive organizational change. A prolific writer on digital strategy and leadership, Joshua is widely recognized as a thought leader in the field. A retired U.S. Navy Commander, he is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Truman National Security Project and holds advanced degrees from Harvard and the University of Maryland.