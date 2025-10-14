AI-powered cyber defense: Smart, adaptive, always-on

Joshua Welle Vice President, Global Head of Cybersecurity Portfolio

Joshua is a seasoned cybersecurity and national security expert with over 20 years of management consulting and operational experience. He advises CIOs and CISOs on cybersecurity strategy and digital transformation, delivering high-impact programs that drive organizational change. A prolific writer on digital strategy and leadership, Joshua is widely recognized as a thought leader in the field. A retired U.S. Navy Commander, he is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Truman National Security Project and holds advanced degrees from Harvard and the University of Maryland.