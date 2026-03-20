In the race to become data-driven, companies are migrating enterprise data warehouses (EDW), building sophisticated data lakes, and deploying AI to revolutionize the entire enterprise from marketing analytics to back-office operations.

The promise is immense: unparalleled insights, hyper-personalized customer experiences, and streamlined efficiency. But there is a critical, often-overlooked foundation on which all these ambitions rest: data quality.

Without data quality, any modern data platform is just a high-speed engine running on contaminated fuel. Data quality is not just a technical task. It needs to be a strategic imperative for success in the age of AI.

Listen to the hard truths about your data

Before diving into solutions, companies need to be honest about the problem. It is bigger and more pervasive than most organizations realize.

This is because many dramatically overestimate their data quality. In siloed departments, data might seem good enough for a specific task but, when there is an attempt to unify it for a central data lake or an AI model, the cracks begin to appear. This overconfidence stems from a lack of visibility across the entire data landscape.

Common issues are everywhere: typos in manual entries, outdated customer information, inconsistent formatting from legacy systems, and missing fields from botched integrations.

What is data quality?

At its core, data quality is a measure of data’s fitness for its intended purpose. But in a modern data platform, you can’t (and shouldn’t) try to make all data 100 percent perfect all the time. A practical data quality strategy starts by focusing on what matters most.

Identify critical data elements (CDEs) – Before you measure anything, you must prioritize. Not all data is created equal. CDEs represent the most valuable components of your data assets. What are they? CDEs are data fields that, if incorrect, would cause significant business disruption. Think of a customer ID in your orders table, a transaction amount in finance, or a patient record number in healthcare. Why identify them? Your resources (time, compute, engineering effort, etc.) are finite. By identifying CDEs, you focus your most rigorous data quality efforts where they provide the most business value and mitigate the most risk. Define business rules – Once you know what data is critical, you must define what “good” looks like for that data. This is where business rules come in. They are the specific, contextual logic that translates the abstract concept of “quality” into concrete, testable statements.

Business rules are the “how-to” guide for your data. They often combine multiple dimensions of quality.

Example 1, validity and consistency: A rule for the order status CDE might be “The value must be one of [Pending, Shipped, Delivered, Cancelled].

A rule for the order status CDE might be “The value be one of [Pending, Shipped, Delivered, Cancelled]. Example 2, accuracy and completeness: A rule for a customer shipping address CDE might be: “The zip code field must not be null and must correspond to the state field.

Without business rules, accuracy is just a vague idea. With them, it becomes a clear test you can run (e.g., zip code valid for state = TRUE).

Measure the dimensions of quality

With your CDEs identified and business rules defined, you can now measure quality across its key dimensions. These dimensions are the “scorecard” you use to check if your rules are being met.

Accuracy: Does the data reflect the real world (e.g. is the customer’s address correct)?

Completeness: Are there any missing values (e.g. is the phone number field blank)?

Consistency: Does data contradict itself across different systems (e.g. is the customer listed as “Jane Doe” in CRM and “J. Doe” in billing)?

Timeliness: Is the data available when needed? Is it up-to-date?

Validity: Does the data conform to the required format (e.g., is a date stored as DD-MM-YYYY, or does order status match the approved list)?

Uniqueness: Are there duplicate records (e.g. the same customer entered twice)?

The costs associated with poor data quality can be substantial. Engineers and analysts spending time finding and fixing data are wasted resources. Incorrect reporting driven by low accuracy or completeness on CDEs leads to poor business decisions and financial repercussions. A strong data quality framework isn’t just “nice to have.” it’s a foundational requirement for trusting your data.

The resistance and consequences

The question is: if poor data quality is so common, why are companies so resistant to fixing it? First, it is not glamorous task. Data cleansing is seen as a simple routine maintenance task, not a strategic project. Second, it’s perceived as a cost, not an investment, as ROI is not always obvious. And last, the problem feels overwhelming, especially when there is a large amount of data to manage. Most companies just don’t know where to start.

Failing to address data quality before a project is a recipe for disaster. It leads directly to:

Flawed business intelligence. Reports and dashboards present a distorted view of reality, leading to poor strategic decisions. For example, a marketing analytics report might show an incorrect customer lifetime value because of duplicate purchase records, causing the company to overspend on the wrong acquisition channels.

Failed AI/ML models. An AI model trained on inaccurate or incomplete data will make unreliable predictions. Imagine a predictive maintenance model for manufacturing that does not flag failing equipment because its sensor data was incomplete. The result is costly, unplanned downtime.

Damaged customer trust. Sending a promotion for a product a customer just returned or addressing them by the wrong name erodes confidence and harms your brand.

In a recent project, a source table we needed to use contained a string type column with date information. This content of the column should have been in the format DD/MM/YYYY HH:MI:SS. But some rows were DD/MM/YYYY or DD/MM/YYYY HH:MI. So, every time there was an error, we were asked to manage another format. This meant each time we had to:

Analyze the issue

Detect the bad value format

Exchange with the customer in order to define what we do with this value

Manage the new format

Perform a unit test

Perform a user acceptance test.

While the date format seems like a small issue, it takes days to manage new non-standard formats. The client never chose to fix the problem at the source level. The excuse is usually the source application is too old and complicated to fix.

But waiting until mid-project to fix quality issues has severe consequences. From crippling delays to skyrocketing costs to a total loss of stakeholder confidence, it is the equivalent of discovering the foundation of your house is cracked after you’ve built the walls.

Building a foundation of trust: A strategic blueprint

Success in data projects requires a deliberate, structured approach. You can’t just buy technology; you must cultivate a data-centric culture.

Assess and govern first : The journey begins with a data maturity assessment. You can’t plan a route without knowing your starting point. This assessment helps you understand your current capabilities, identify gaps, and set realistic goals for your data project. Then establish solid data governance. Governance isn’t about control, it’s about enablement. It provides the rules, ensuring everyone knows who owns what data, what it means, and how it can be used. It ensures quality, security, and compliance are maintained over time. Start small. Identify critical data domains like Customer or Product, assign data stewards (people responsible for the quality of that data), and define clear policies. Technology can then be used to enforce these rules, not create them from scratch. Consistent data quality assessments act as a seal of approval. When users like data scientists, analysts, or business leaders know the data is regularly checked for accuracy, completeness, and consistency, they are more likely to trust it. This drives adoption of the platform and its products. Think of it like a food safety rating for a restaurant: regular checks give consumers confidence.

: The journey begins with a data maturity assessment. You can’t plan a route without knowing your starting point. This assessment helps you understand your current capabilities, identify gaps, and set realistic goals for your data project. Then establish solid data governance. Governance isn’t about control, it’s about enablement. It provides the rules, ensuring everyone knows who owns what data, what it means, and how it can be used. It ensures quality, security, and compliance are maintained over time. Start small. Identify critical data domains like Customer or Product, assign data stewards (people responsible for the quality of that data), and define clear policies. Technology can then be used to enforce these rules, not create them from scratch. Consistent data quality assessments act as a seal of approval. When users like data scientists, analysts, or business leaders know the data is regularly checked for accuracy, completeness, and consistency, they are more likely to trust it. This drives adoption of the platform and its products. Think of it like a food safety rating for a restaurant: regular checks give consumers confidence. The path to high-quality data – With a governance framework in place, you can actively improve data quality with steps like the following.

– With a governance framework in place, you can actively improve data quality with steps like the following. Data profiling: automatically scan data sources to discover their structure, content, and interrelationships. This is your foundation for understanding the data as-is and uncovering initial quality issues.

automatically scan data sources to discover their structure, content, and interrelationships. This is your foundation for understanding the data as-is and uncovering initial quality issues. Data cleansing and standardization: use tools to correct errors, remove duplicates, and enforce consistent formats (like standardizing addresses or dates) across all your data.

use tools to correct errors, remove duplicates, and enforce consistent formats (like standardizing addresses or dates) across all your data. Automation: implement automated data pipelines that clean, validate, and transform data as it flows into your data platform. This ensures that new data coming in is already high-quality.

implement automated data pipelines that clean, validate, and transform data as it flows into your data platform. This ensures that new data coming in is already high-quality. Implement data observability: rather than acting as a “gatekeeper” that blocks data, adopt a modern observability approach. This means continuously monitoring data quality at the source and throughout its transformation journey. An observability system automatically calculates and exposes quality metrics (often directly in the data catalog) and, most importantly, produces alerts when anomalies are detected. This shifts you from a reactive, manual-checking model to a proactive, automated one.

Why Google Cloud is your ideal partner

A successful data strategy needs a powerful, unified, and intelligent technology foundation. Google Cloud stands out as the platform of choice because it offers a cohesive ecosystem designed to break down silos and manage the entire data lifecycle.

Rather than managing disparate software, we leverage Google Cloud’s serverless-first approach to focus on generating value through the following key functionalities.

Establishing a scalable, central source of truth – To eliminate data fragmentation, you need a system that separates storage from compute, allowing for cost-effective analysis of massive datasets without the burden of infrastructure management. We utilize BigQuery as the central data warehouse. Its architecture allows us to store vast amounts of data securely while enabling analysts to run queries over petabytes of data in seconds, acting as the single, reliable backbone for the enterprise.

– To eliminate data fragmentation, you need a system that separates storage from compute, allowing for cost-effective analysis of massive datasets without the burden of infrastructure management. We utilize BigQuery as the central data warehouse. Its architecture allows us to store vast amounts of data securely while enabling analysts to run queries over petabytes of data in seconds, acting as the single, reliable backbone for the enterprise. Modernizing transformation pipelines with engineering best practices – A modern data platform must handle two distinct speeds of data: the complex, rapid ingestion of live events and the structured, rigorous modeling of business logic. We implement a dual approach. For scalable SQL transformations: To bring software engineering standards to data modeling, we implement Dataform. This allows analysts to build complex SQL transformation pipelines directly inside BigQuery with version control, automated testing, and dependency management.For real-time streaming: When business decisions cannot wait for a daily batch load, we also deploy Dataflow. This fully managed streaming service allows us to ingest and transform high-volume data (such as clickstreams, IoT sensors, or fraud signals) in real-time. It processes data the instant it arrives, enabling immediate action before the data even lands in the warehouse.

– A modern data platform must handle two distinct speeds of data: the complex, rapid ingestion of live events and the structured, rigorous modeling of business logic. We implement a dual approach. For scalable SQL transformations: To bring software engineering standards to data modeling, we implement Dataform. This allows analysts to build complex SQL transformation pipelines directly inside BigQuery with version control, automated testing, and dependency management.For real-time streaming: When business decisions cannot wait for a daily batch load, we also deploy Dataflow. This fully managed streaming service allows us to ingest and transform high-volume data (such as clickstreams, IoT sensors, or fraud signals) in real-time. It processes data the instant it arrives, enabling immediate action before the data even lands in the warehouse. Automating documentation and data understanding – One of the biggest hurdles to trust is a lack of context. You need intelligent functionality that automatically documents your data assets, ensuring every user understands the meaning and context of the information they are using. We leverage BigQuery Insights powered by Gemini to automate metadata curation. Instead of manually writing thousands of definitions, the system analyzes usage patterns and table metadata to generate proposed descriptions for tables and columns. This ensures our data catalog is always up-to-date and business-ready with minimal manual effort.

– One of the biggest hurdles to trust is a lack of context. You need intelligent functionality that automatically documents your data assets, ensuring every user understands the meaning and context of the information they are using. We leverage BigQuery Insights powered by Gemini to automate metadata curation. Instead of manually writing thousands of definitions, the system analyzes usage patterns and table metadata to generate proposed descriptions for tables and columns. This ensures our data catalog is always up-to-date and business-ready with minimal manual effort. Unified governance and intelligent quality enforcement – Governance cannot be an afterthought; it must be an intelligent fabric that manages security, discovery, and quality rules across data lakes and warehouses simultaneously. We leverage Dataplex to centrally manage policies and enforce data quality without building custom portals. Specifically, we implement automated scans that apply both standard rules (like checking for null values) and custom business logic directly within the Dataplex Universal Catalog. Another example of data quality checks that we implement is the creation of Generic Cloud Functions where all kinds of tests are executed through this cloud function, and where a custom message is pushed to a pub/sub topic in order to load the information to the enterprise data quality portal.

– Governance cannot be an afterthought; it must be an intelligent fabric that manages security, discovery, and quality rules across data lakes and warehouses simultaneously. We leverage Dataplex to centrally manage policies and enforce data quality without building custom portals. Specifically, we implement automated scans that apply both standard rules (like checking for null values) and custom business logic directly within the Dataplex Universal Catalog. Another example of data quality checks that we implement is the creation of Generic Cloud Functions where all kinds of tests are executed through this cloud function, and where a custom message is pushed to a pub/sub topic in order to load the information to the enterprise data quality portal. Seamless integration from data to AI – The ultimate goal of high-quality data is to power intelligent action. This requires removing the friction between data storage and machine learning development. We use Vertex AI to create a unified MLOps workflow. Because it integrates natively with BigQuery, we can build, deploy, and scale machine learning models directly on top of the high-quality data we have governed and cleansed, ensuring that AI initiatives are built on a foundation of trust. Google Cloud’s serverless-first approach removes the complexity of infrastructure management, allowing teams to focus on generating value from data. The unified platform ensures that governance, quality, and AI are not afterthoughts but are woven into the very fabric of your data strategy.

Make your data smart

Migrating to the cloud and building an AI-powered enterprise is no longer a futuristic vision but a modern necessity. However, technology alone won’t get you there.

We are now moving beyond simple predictive models and entering the agentic AI era. This new wave features autonomous AI agents that can reason, plan, and execute complex tasks on your behalf from dynamically optimizing supply chains to personalizing customer service in real-time.

For these agents to act intelligently and reliably, they require an unprecedented level of trust in your data. The “garbage in, garbage out” principle is amplified with agentic AI so it becomes “garbage in, autonomous disaster out.”

Lasting success is therefore built on a foundation of clean, reliable, well-governed, and trusted data. By prioritizing data quality and leveraging the unified power of Google Cloud, you can turn your data from a liability into your most valuable strategic asset, one that is ready to fuel not just human insights, but intelligent, autonomous action.

Discover how Capgemini and Google Cloud are enabling data-driven intelligence to create impactful, human-centric experiences at Google Cloud Next 2026. See how we are leveraging agentic AI, generative AI, digital sovereignty, and data to drive business innovation. It is intelligence made real.