AI in Banking: Why strategy matters more than technology

In recent years, the conversation around Artificial Intelligence (AI) in financial services (FS) has changed dramatically – and it’s only going to keep evolving. Not long ago, executives were asking whether AI deserved investment at all. Today, the question is far more urgent: how do banks and insurers turn dozens of disconnected AI pilots into real enterprise value before competitors pull ahead?

The stakes are enormous. Analysts estimate Gen AI could unlock hundreds of billions of dollars in annual value for global banking through productivity gains, smarter operations, and improved customer experiences.

What needs to happen?

Despite firms’ excitement and investment, most AI initiatives still fail to create sustainable business impact. This disconnect matters because FS firms can no longer afford to treat AI as a side experiment.

Why? Because customers expect faster, more personalized service, regulators expect stronger controls, and markets expect efficiency.

Over the next decade, the institutions that win won’t necessarily be the ones that experimented the most – they’ll be the ones that figured out how to operationalize AI responsibly and at scale.

Most organizations already have access to powerful models, vendors, and tools. Yet, many still approach AI as a collection of isolated pilots, each designed to prove a point rather than create compounding value.

While that approach might create activity, it doesn’t promote momentum. For organizations to pull ahead, they need a far more disciplined approach.

Lead with value, not novelty

Organizations need to start with a brutally honest assessment of their AI maturity, and prioritize use cases based on measurable business outcomes instead of novelty. The most effective leaders ask hard questions upfront:

Will this directly improve revenue, cost efficiency, or risk management?

Is the underlying data trustworthy and governed?

Can the use case realistically scale within existing operational constraints?

While those questions may sound simple, they separate strategic AI programs from expensive experiments.

Engineer for compounding returns

For institutions to enjoy meaningful returns, they need to engineer AI capabilities that compound over time rather than rebuilding infrastructure for every new project. This is where the conversation is rapidly evolving from simple automation toward agentic AI systems that can orchestrate workflows, support decisions, and eventually complete entire processes end to end.

But that level of capability only works when governance, orchestration, monitoring, and human oversight are built directly into the platform from the beginning. Retrofitting controls is both costly and unsustainable.

Shared data services, reusable controls, and scalable operating models are what let institutions move faster with each successive use case, instead of slowing down under complexity.

Make it stick: Talent and culture

Technology alone is never enough. In fact, the organizations that struggle the most with AI adoption are often the ones that underestimated the cultural and workforce side of the equation. AI fluency is quickly becoming a business capability, not just a technical skill. Employees need to understand not only how to use AI tools, but when to trust them, when to challenge them, and where the boundaries exist.

While research consistently shows that AI can dramatically improve productivity and quality when it’s used appropriately, the opposite is also true: poorly guided adoption can reduce quality just as quickly.

That’s why successful institutions are investing heavily in workforce enablement and behavior change, moving employees from intuition-led decisions toward evidence-led ones, and creating environments where responsible experimentation is encouraged instead of feared.

Earn trust: Governance from day one

In FS, trust is the product. So, customers and regulators need confidence that AI-driven decisions are fair, explainable, secure, and accountable. Responsible AI can’t be treated as a compliance afterthought: it’s the foundation that makes enterprise-scale adoption possible.

Where the value ultimately materializes is also becoming clearer. The strongest returns aren’t coming from flashy, consumer-facing demos or peripheral productivity tools. They’re emerging from AI that’s applied directly to core banking and insurance economics: fraud detection, anti-money laundering, claims processing, servicing efficiency, and risk decisioning.

Agentic AI shifts the value conversation from saving minutes to redesigning entire processes. That seamless transition – moving from assistance to autonomous orchestration – is where many institutions will either establish long-term advantage or fall behind.

Capgemini is uniquely qualified to help organizations move from ambition to advantage. Since the challenge is no longer proving AI can work, it’s now about building the strategy, platforms, governance models, and workforce capabilities required to deliver sustainability, scale, and trust across the entire enterprise.

The institutions that lead the next AI revolution will be the ones that connect those pieces together carefully and deliberately. AI-first transformation isn’t a single leap: it’s a sequence of smart decisions that compound over time.

For those leaders willing to approach it with discipline and vision, the opportunities are far larger than efficiency alone – they provide the chance to fundamentally redefine how FS firms think, serve, and grow in an AI-driven world.