How to build, steer, and scale the next generation of marketing operations

In our previous article, we explored why AI-enabled marketing hasn’t delivered the results leaders had hoped for. The issue isn’t the tools themselves, but how they’ve been implemented – resulting in incremental change despite AI being a transformative technology.

AI-native marketing is different. It isn’t about randomly adding capabilities on top of existing workflows. It’s about redesigning the machinery of marketing functions. And through it all, humans refocus on what matters most: adding emotional resonance and creative flow to what gets sent to audiences.

Atomizing marketing, one modular step at a time

To experience the full benefits of AI-native marketing, you have to break down the end-to-end workflow into modular, repeatable services. This involves rethinking each marketing activity not as a monolithic process but as a set of distinct modules that can be run independently.

Start by selecting a significant, high-impact area first, such as content creation or upstream insight and briefing, and redesign it for AI-first execution. Use a single brand or region as your testing ground. When the localized transformation is both meaningful and manageable, it can be considered for broader adoption.

You can think of this concept as swapping in a modern transmission before rebuilding the whole vehicle. You feel the improvement immediately and learn how the system behaves before applying the same logic elsewhere.

Modular transformation involves building “slices” through the AI-native marketing technology (MarTech) stack, carefully balancing buy-versus-build decisions. These choices are guided by the organization’s AI and data strategy as well as critical considerations like sovereign cloud requirements.

By connecting atomized services into automated sequences, you can create integrated marketing loops, where the output of one module triggers the next. As more loops are connected, value compounds, leading to a marketing system that runs faster and gets smarter over time.

A modular approach keeps marketing both flexible and scalable, so it’s able to adapt quickly to changing needs and new technologies. It calls for intentionally designing how marketing works from end to end – how decisions get made, how data flows, and how humans and AI divide and amplify each other’s strengths. Organizations with this mindset will operate at a level of speed and intelligence that sets a new bar entirely.

Introducing Helix – AI-native marketing in action

Many CMOs believe significant changes will be needed to the operating model or work processes over the next two years. But what if there was a way to help you move faster and with less risk – starting now?

Helix is our vision and AI accelerator for transitioning to an AI-native marketing model. It serves as both a blueprint and a catalyst for transformation, offering you the flexibility to either develop your own tailored version or use our comprehensive service built upon it.

Helix consists of three foundational layers, each designed to turn AI capability into practical marketing action:

Experience layer : The day-to-day working environment for marketers. This is where decisions are made, actions are triggered, and value is realized. The experience layer brings together all MarTech and AI agents into a single, intuitive interface so marketers get insights, recommendations, and next-best actions exactly when they need them.

: The day-to-day working environment for marketers. This is where decisions are made, actions are triggered, and value is realized. The experience layer brings together all MarTech and AI agents into a single, intuitive interface so marketers get insights, recommendations, and next-best actions exactly when they need them. Agentic layer : The intelligence engine behind Helix. This layer consists of specialized agents that do the work on behalf of marketers – analyzing data, generating content, running scenarios, and planning campaigns. These agents integrate with existing MarTech and enable services like generative engine optimization (GEO), synthetic persona simulation, marketing mix modeling (MMM), and content creation.

: The intelligence engine behind Helix. This layer consists of specialized agents that do the work on behalf of marketers – analyzing data, generating content, running scenarios, and planning campaigns. These agents integrate with existing MarTech and enable services like generative engine optimization (GEO), synthetic persona simulation, marketing mix modeling (MMM), and content creation. Platform layer: The foundation Helix is built on. This layer is your MarTech and data ecosystem, such as a platform like Adobe, which remains in place but is activated, connected, and coordinated by our agents via the agentic layer.

In simple terms, the platform layer is the tech foundation, the agentic layer is what does the work, and the experience layer is where marketers see results.

With Helix, you don’t start at zero and can bypass the grueling process of training, setting up, testing, and orchestrating agents. AI-native services can be activated like a switch, each delivered individually or connected in a chain (as seen in the example below).

Our agentic workforce is trained to run the services 24/7, and we take ownership of the platform – the MarTech, AI stack, and all dev/ML operations are under our supervision, removing the technical barrier so you can focus on getting results.

Since we’re constantly evolving the models, agents, and services behind the scenes, marketers benefit from best-in-class AI without the burden of constantly relearning new tools or interfaces. This ensures they stay focused on outcomes rather than ongoing change.

Keeping humanity in the driver’s seat

AI can monitor everything, synthesize insights instantly, and execute with precision. But it can’t feel. It can’t sense cultural nuance. It can’t understand what makes humans choose one asset over another.

Technology’s limitation is that it can’t replicate the emotional connection marketers can create. The future may involve agent-to-agent interactions, but always with a human hand guiding the brand’s voice, emotion, and choices.

AI-native marketing marks a major step forward, but the transition doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Start small. Focus where value is clearest. Build modularity. And let humans lead and AI amplify.

Heading to Adobe Summit? Contact us – we would love to show you a demo of Helix in person.