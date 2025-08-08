A new era for security data management – Introducing Microsoft Sentinel Data Lake

Mona Ghadiri Vice President – Cybersecurity Portfolio, Cloud Infrastructure Services

Mona is a three-time Microsoft Security MVP, recognized for her expertise in SIEM, XDR, and most recently, Security Copilot—where she was one of only 26 global awardees and the first woman to receive the honor. She brings deep product leadership experience from roles at Raytheon/Forcepoint, Trustwave, and BlueVoyant, where she led the development of Microsoft-based cyber services. Before entering cybersecurity, Mona worked as a process engineer in the automotive and food & beverage industries. A passionate advocate for SOC transformation, pragmatic AI in security operations, and talent development, Mona speaks globally at conferences and webinars. Her recent focus includes advancing women in AI and cybersecurity and sharing insights on securing AI systems. She serves on the boards of several Microsoft learning communities, including Zero to Hero, Team Copilot, and MSFarsi. Mona holds a BA from Grinnell College and an MBA from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, along with a certification in Lean Tools Implementation.