A journey toward more sustainable end-user devices in IT operations

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, organizations are under immense pressure to not only remain competitive but also to operate sustainably. According to Capgemini Research Institute, sustainability remains a top priority, with 82% of organizations increasing investments in 2025 and 98% planning to do so by 2026.

Embracing cost reduction and resource conservation isn’t just a strategic move for end-user services and workplace leads – it’s a transformative journey toward a more resilient and responsible future. By focusing on these areas, organizations can achieve significant financial savings, reduce their environmental footprint, and enhance their corporate reputation.

The necessity for transitioning to profitable business models with reduced environmental impact

It is evident that sustainability is not just a fleeting trend, but a powerful force reshaping the future. This is also visible in the workplace area. For instance, 76% of organizations required to report emissions already have a sustainable end-user computing strategy. This revolution in end-user operations is driven by the increasing awareness of the environmental impact of electronic waste and the soaring costs of energy. Consider this stark reality: In 2024, twice as much e-waste was generated compared to 2010, and only 20% of it was properly recycled. Additionally, global average electricity prices rose by over 46% between 2010 and 2024. These trends highlight the urgent need for organizations to adopt sustainable practices, for the sake of the environment and their own business.

A journey toward proficiency in sustainable end-user devices

At Capgemini, we observe the complexities and challenges that organizations face in their sustainability efforts when addressing questions related to end-user devices, such as:

What the optimal end-user devices catalog is,

Which original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to select,

How to measure the impact on the environment and potential savings,

And how to incorporate circular economy aspects into IT.

For this reason, we have developed our proprietary approach to assist clients at every stage of their maturity journey. This method provides a comprehensive understanding of available data, delivers precise and detailed recommendations, and ultimately achieves better and more measurable results.

To achieve this, we work with our partners who are committed to sustainability to make sure our solutions are thorough and effective. We start with data gathering and analysis, using tools like digital experience monitoring and environmental impact assessment. Based on this data, we provide tailored recommendations to optimize energy consumption, refresh devices based on performance and experience, and assist in deciding how to allocate sustainable and efficient devices. What is even more important, our proprietary methodology encompasses not only environmental and business elements but also focuses on employees’ productivity and experience. Our approach isn’t just about lowering the impact on the planet and cutting costs; it’s about making sure employees stay productive and happy since they’re the ones who’ll be using the tech at the end of the day.

Our case studies demonstrate the tangible benefits of this approach. For instance, our assessment for a client in the retail industry indicated a remarkable potential carbon saving of 959 tons of CO2e annually, representing a 50 percent reduction in electricity consumption, and a cost saving of one million euros per year. Imagine the tremendous impact on both the environment and the business – truly a win-win scenario!

Start your journey toward more sustainable end-user devices

Are you looking to conserve resources, and reduce the energy costs of your end-user devices? Do you want to stay on top of sustainability goals while delivering employee experience?

Capgemini experts can incorporate employee experience and performance into sustainability efforts. This approach helps organizations meet sustainability goals while driving long-term success and resilience.

