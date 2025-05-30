9 production challenges MBSE can help the Aerospace and Defense industry meet

In our first blog on the topic of Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) we looked at the bigger picture – where systems engineering came from, how its evolution into MBSE has become an important opportunity for Aerospace and Defense (A&D) innovators, and why it should also be integrated into their production environments.

In this blog we are going to delve deeper into how MBSE can help A&D companies solve some of their most pressing production challenges – outlining the nine that our customers tell us they experience most often.

1. Bridging the Gap Between Design and Manufacturing

MBSE provides engineers a way to create a single digital repository of all the information related to a project. This acts as the single source of truth and is used to integrate design and manufacturing teams – giving everyone visibility and access to data from every system and process involved. This ensures that manufacturing teams have access to accurate, up-to-date information about the product. It helps avoid issues like mismatched specifications or unclear instructions, which can lead to production delays or errors. And it provides a common language for both engineers and production teams to use, bringing together two very different worlds that have traditionally struggled to understand each other.

MBSE also enables manufacturing and production teams to approach challenges with a System of Systems (SoS) perspective. This gives them a view of the wider environment in which individual production systems take place that recognizes how they all connect to create complex integrations, working together to achieve a higher-level capability of that no single system could achieve alone. As A&D programs become larger, more complex and more intricate, this is a way to make sure teams are aware of global production challenges that could be missed if individual products or processes are simply viewed in isolation.

2. Enhancing Production Planning

MBSE allows A&D manufacturers to simulate the production process in a virtual environment before physical manufacturing begins. By creating a comprehensive 2D digital simulation of assembly lines, resource allocation, and workflow, manufacturers can identify potential inefficiencies, bottlenecks, or conflicts in the production process early on. By leveraging MBSE’s predictive capabilities, production teams can test different scenarios, adjusting schedules, workforce distribution, and equipment usage to optimize efficiency. This means that manufacturers can make data-driven decisions about how to best allocate resources, whether it’s ensuring that critical components arrive just in time or that personnel with the right expertise are positioned where they are most needed.

3. Supporting Complex Assembly

The scope of modern A&D systems is becoming vast. They often involve intricate assemblies with thousands of components. each with precise tolerances, dependencies, and functional relationships. They also require a blend of multiple types of technologies including software, advanced materials, electronics, and sensors. Small mistakes can result in much bigger problems downstream. A single misalignment, incorrect specification, or missing part can cause costly delays, rework, or even mission-critical failures. MBSE provides a structured, model-first approach to managing this complexity by defining precise relationships between components, systems, and subsystems – integrating all subsystems from the outset. This ensures that every part is correctly positioned, oriented, and integrated within the larger system or SoS. Engineers and production teams can use these digital models to validate component interactions, identify potential fit or alignment issues before production begins, and simulate the step-by-step assembly process.

Furthermore, MBSE enables seamless communication across teams involved in different stages of the assembly process. This includes creating a a single source of data that connects design intent to the physical assembly process. By providing a single source of “truth” in this way, all stakeholders—designers, engineers, technicians, and suppliers—are always aligned with the latest specifications and assembly instructions. This is particularly valuable in large-scale A&D programs, where different teams may be working on different sections of an aircraft, spacecraft, or Defense system, often across multiple facilities or even countries.

4. Quality Assurance and Testing

MBSE integrates quality assurance and testing into the digital engineering process to help teams prepare for manufacturing, ensuring defects are identified before production begins. By simulating and validating processes within a virtual environment, manufacturers can detect potential weaknesses, optimize performance, and reduce costly rework.

MBSE also standardizes testing protocols, providing a unified reference for evaluating compliance and streamlining quality control across production sites. This is particularly important in A&D where the scale and complexity of systems means teams are often spread across multiple sites and countries – all with different infrastructure. And it simplifies the regulatory compliance process by maintaining a comprehensive digital record of all testing and validation, ensuring adherence to industry standards while expediting certification.

5. Facilitating change management

In A&D production, changes to requirements or designs are inevitable due to evolving customer needs, regulatory updates, supply chain constraints, or technological advancements. Managing these changes efficiently is crucial to maintaining production schedules, ensuring quality, and minimizing cost overruns. MBSE provides a structured, digital approach to change management by integrating real-time updates into a unified digital simulation that is already used as the single source of truth by the production team.

Rather than relying on fragmented documentation and manual updates, MBSE ensures that any design or process modification is instantly reflected across all related components, systems, and workflows. This automatic propagation of changes reduces the risk of inconsistencies, miscommunication, and outdated information reaching the factory floor. And because engineers, production teams, and suppliers all work from the same updated model, maintaining alignment and avoiding costly errors caused by working with obsolete specifications.

MBSE also improves impact analysis by enabling manufacturers to simulate and assess the consequences of proposed changes before implementation. By analyzing how modifications affect system performance, assembly sequences, or supply chain logistics, manufacturers can make data-driven decisions that balance efficiency, cost, and feasibility. This predictive capability helps prevent disruptions and ensures that changes enhance rather than hinder production.

6. Supply Chain Integration

Large-scale industrial manufacturing in the A&D sector relies on intricate, multi-tiered supply chains, with components sourced from numerous suppliers across different regions. Ensuring that each supplier delivers parts on time, to the correct specifications, and in sync with production schedules is critical for maintaining efficiency and avoiding costly delays. MBSE enhances supply chain integration by providing a standard system modelling approach and creating a common communication framework. This not only aligns suppliers with manufacturing requirements but provides them an easy way to engage up and down the supply chain to ensure seamless collaboration and coordination across all stakeholders.

This is partly down to MBSE’s ability to integrate supplier data directly into the design and production workflow. By linking supplier-provided digital models with the overall system architecture, manufacturers can conduct virtual fit and performance tests before parts arrive at the assembly line so integration issues become less likely and all components work together as intended.

MBSE also supports supply chain resilience by enabling real-time monitoring and predictive analytics. Manufacturers can track the impact of supply chain disruptions—such as material shortages, shipping delays, or regulatory changes—on production schedules and system performance. By simulating different sourcing scenarios within a virtual twin of all manufacturing operations, companies can identify alternative suppliers or adjust production timelines in advance, mitigating risks before they escalate.

7. Faster production ramp up and scalability

Adhering to delivery schedules for mission-critical capabilities is paramount for A&D programs. Manufacturers are increasingly turning to MBSE to significantly reduce the timeline from initial concept to delivering a functional product to customers. MBSE facilitates more efficient and accurate design iterations, enabling earlier entry into production. This approach allows companies to scale up production rates more rapidly and with greater assurance. ​

8. Compliance and Traceability

In most large A&D projects, every part of the manufacturing process must meet strict regulations and standards. MBSE provides a detailed, traceable digital record of how designs and processes comply with these requirements, making audits and certifications easier. This is invaluable for regulatory compliance, certification, and quality assurance, particularly in highly regulated industries such as A&D. It also improves collaboration between teams by providing clear visibility into the evolution of product designs and manufacturing processes.

9. Cost Control and Risk Reduction

MBSE contributes to significant cost savings throughout the product lifecycle. By catching design flaws early and reducing rework, companies can avoid expensive changes later in development. This methodology also streamlines compliance with industry regulations, helping manufacturers avoid costly penalties and production halts.

And by identifying these potential production challenges early in the planning phase, MBSE helps manufacturers anticipate and address material constraints, process inefficiencies, and integration issues before they become costly roadblocks. Effectively, by simulating different scenarios and evaluating the impact of various constraints, MBSE allows teams to make informed decisions that optimize efficiency and resource allocation. This proactive approach ensures that production processes remain on schedule, reducing the likelihood of unexpected delays or last-minute redesigns that themselves can lead to short- and long-term financial consequences.

Many of these challenges are already material for aerospace and defense companies. They will only become more onerous as products and systems continue to increase in complexity. Act now and start to develop your MBSE capability for production teams before they do.