The next normal for the Cloud in 2022

Cloud continues to evolve with sustainability as a major driver, reducing the power consumption related to compute and storage. Businesses are investing in cloud migration to reach their net-zero goals, improve time to market, increase market share and enhance customer experience – according to Gartner, global spending on cloud should reach over $482 billion in 2022, and according to industry research, the global cloud computing market size is expected to grow from USD 445.3 billion in 2021 to USD 947.3 billion by 2026, which is a huge increase.

As a necessity, cloud computing exploded in 2020-2021 when work went virtual. Furthermore, in a post-pandemic climate of uncertainty, centralizing processes is key to increasing agility and reliability. The abilities of remote and hybridized workforces need to be augmented and cloud is the doorway to this innovation.

According to a recent forecast from IDC, continued adoption of cloud computing could prevent the emission of more than 1 billion metric tons of CO2 from 2021 to 2024. Cloud service providers are keen to explore this opportunity to reduce the carbon footprint of their IT operations. Driven by environmental concerns surrounding climate change businesses are motivated to reach sustainability goals. The rise in environmentally aware investors and partners, who only want to work with businesses that are environmentally conscious is also a driving force behind this initiative. But sustainability concerns due to environmental issues and high maintenance costs are not the only impetus for transforming cloud.

There is a need to stay compatible with new and growing technologies and reduce processing times to improve operational efficiency. The only way to do this is via cloud migration as cloud computing is the backbone of just about every digital delivery service. Data protection is also a key concern. Automation eliminates time-consuming and repetitive tasks allowing cyber security experts to concentrate on more important tasks. It also builds more efficient, higher performing and more scalable applications that in turn allow for an improved customer experience.

By design, cloud technology makes all other technology more lightweight, speedy, and accessible from a customer point of view. It will be the key to unlocking advanced AR and VR (Augmented and Virtual Reality) technology in the future. Another advantage of cloud is that providers can partner via multi-cloud and joint cloud provider offerings accelerating their go-to-market strategies – at Capgemini with our SAP2Cloud transformation (a portfolio of cloud services and accelerators, that help customers operate in public cloud), we manage a hybrid cloud estate with multiple providers, unleashing competitive advantage and fostering innovation.

What’s more, edge computing is the new cloud. It offers an even more advanced and speedy form of connection bridging the gap between centralized cloud and end-users through distribution of data via decentralized data centers. Serverless computing models, streamline organization for edge infrastructures – a key to processing unpredictable real-time data at scale, which is why serverless will enable the edge computing revolution.

In my experience as an IT and operations executive, collaborating with SAP (Systems Applications and Products – a widely-used enterprise resource planning (ERP) software) and hyperscaler partners to help organizations accelerate business transformation has been incredibly beneficial for our clients. We lead the way by helping clients migrate their SAP platforms to public cloud. In the past public cloud could not match the degree of configuration flexibility or administrative quality required by SAP users. Now public cloud offers high performing hardware for SAP. We want to go even further, beyond technical migration to address intelligent business processes and new business models as part of the RISE with SAP initiative – a business transformation initiative that stands on three main pillars:

Business process transformation

The move to S/4HANA

Infrastructure run operations

Digitizing our clients’ business operations clears the path for future success, optimizing and transforming clients’ SAP landscapes, to improve flexibility and reduce costs. Only the right cloud strategy can effectively assess a business’s current state, identify opportunities, manage IT costs, maximize performance, and produce a truly renewable enterprise.

