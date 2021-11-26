Big conversations for a sustainable future

Climate change is wreaking havoc. From the scorching temparatures of North America’s “heat dome,” deadly floods across China and Europe, and unprecedented wildfires across southern Europe and California – humanity is steadily marching towards an uncertain future. But there is still time to change.

Technology shapes the way we live our lives – and it needs to be at the forefront of the fight against climate change. Understanding how to implement sustainable technology solutions across industries and sectors is a crucial step in safeguarding our planet. Change is not just initiated by governments and politicians. It’s about business, industry, and most importantly people.

Following Capgemini’s net-zero ambition announcement last year, the Group launched “Climate Circles” – one of its biggest mobilization campaigns. Focused on bringing our people together to share ideas on sustainability transformation for positive change, Climate Circles consisted of leader-facilitated talk circles to redefine what it means to be a responsible business.

The urgency to implement sustainable solutions and services

This exciting and inspiring initiative was led by Capgemini Group CEO Aiman Ezzat, who invited Capgemini’s leaders to organize 1-hour conversations with their teams.

The intention behind these conversations was to spark curiosity and provoke thought and action among team members, laying the foundations for bringing sustainability thinking into our products and services, helping our clients with sustainability challenges, while also demonstrating a dedicated commitment to the climate crisis.

Leaders were presented with two choices for discussion:

The race to net-zero – key topics around the global climate emergency, fore fronting the science and facts around climate change. The discussion focused on each person’s own beliefs about climate change to lay the groundwork for a review on the role of businesses in this equation, and whether the Group is doing enough in the global struggle against climate change.

– key topics around the global climate emergency, fore fronting the science and facts around climate change. The discussion focused on each person’s own beliefs about climate change to lay the groundwork for a review on the role of businesses in this equation, and whether the Group is doing enough in the global struggle against climate change. Breakthrough and innovation for a sustainable future – the role of industry in the face of climate change, focusing on technology and innovative solutions to address the global climate crisis. There was an evaluation of Capgemini’s business capabilities to understand how the Group can enable global development for a sustainable future.

Coming full circle with sustainable transformation

Climate Circles is accelerating our peoples’ learning journeys on sustainable transformation in a dynamic and engaging way, creating a pipeline of ambassadors for Capgemini’s new breed of solutions and services. It is mobilizing our teams to actively forge a brighter future, which will not only positively affect all internal areas of our business, but also our clients and the industries they work in.

Just as a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, so each small, individual action can have a big impact – which when mutualized, can help break down apathy and stagnancy towards real change in the fight against climate change.

To learn more about how Capgemini’s Frictionless Enterprise approach can drive a sustainable future for your organization, contact: joerg.junghanns@capgemini.com

Jörg Junghanns leverages innovation and a strategic and service mindset to help clients transform their supply chain operations into a growth enabler.