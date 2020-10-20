Select which Site you would like to reach:

Breaking barriers, building bridges

Anis Chenchah
Anis Chenchah,
CEO, Business Services

Welcome to this special edition of Innovation Nation. This edition focuses on how we implement ways to detect, prevent, and overcome frictions in our clients’ business operations, delivering enhanced business outcomes in a value-focused way. This enables our clients to move towards realizing – what we call – “The Frictionless Enterprise.”

Through the articles in this special edition, the Business Services leadership explains the concept of the Frictionless Enterprise and how we are leveraging our latest thinking, organizational design, and intelligent solutions to achieve our goal of delivering effortless, touchless, and “frictionless” operations for our clients.

We also hear from our practice leads on the role automated, best-in-class finance and accounting, supply chain, and human resources processes can play in responding rapidly to our clients’ changing requirements, to deliver specific business outcomes and a more resilient, frictionless future in a value-focused way.

Anis Chenchah, CEO, Business Services

Deep dive into Innovation Nation

The invisible hand of AI – collective intelligence underlying the Frictionless Enterprise

AI leverages insights from data to reduce frictions impacting the effectiveness of an...

The Frictionless Enterprise – eliminating frictions in business operations

Manuel Sevilla – Chief Digital Officer at Business Services – talks about how removing...

The five fundamentals of the Frictionless Enterprise

The Frictionless Enterprise is one in which information flows seamlessly between people and...

Laying the groundwork for the Frictionless Enterprise

Knowing where and how to begin the frictionless process can be a bit daunting. Here are some...

A frictionless future for finance

The finance function is moving from being a clean up act of frictions within the enterprise...

Creating a frictionless employee experience

A truly frictionless enterprise can only start with the view of the customer. When an...

The role of the supply chain in creating frictionless operations

Implicit in the concept of frictionless operations is the need for integration within the...

Intelligent automation and the Frictionless Enterprise

Intelligent automation can help eliminate frictions impacting your people, processes, and...

