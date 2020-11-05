Digital transformation builds resilience during times of disruption

Digital transformation is hardly a new idea and continues to help organizations evolve and compete in a changing and more digitally based economy. Implementing new technology improves efficiency and effectiveness, helps scale operations and drive growth, while helping organizations stay relevant in rapidly changing environments. It also enables business units and teams to communicate efficiently and work together, making the organization more resilient.

For their part, customers are looking for access to customized solutions that fit their needs and are willing to pay more for a frictionless experience if it means better products and experience. With this in mind, improving customer experience should be the focus of every organization’s digital transformation strategy.

Why is digital transformation so important?

Your customers and competitors are changing the way businesses need to function within the new digital economy. This move away from traditional operations forces you to prioritize implementing digital transformation to stay relevant. There are several areas you can focus on to accelerate digital transformation:

Boost automation – fast-track automation projects and interactive chat features can improve your ability to serve your customers

– fast-track automation projects and interactive chat features can improve your ability to serve your customers Cloud-first – adopting Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) technologies instead of relying on on-premises solutions will provide real-time visibility into supply chain logistics and support your digital transformation. Moving to the cloud can also help you implement scalability, accessibility, and security

– adopting Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) technologies instead of relying on on-premises solutions will provide real-time visibility into supply chain logistics and support your digital transformation. Moving to the cloud can also help you implement scalability, accessibility, and security Utilize video platforms – online platforms enable virtual conferences to happen the same way as physical ones

– online platforms enable virtual conferences to happen the same way as physical ones Fortify data analytics – it is more important than ever to tap into your customers’ preferences based on their previous purchase history­. To this end, predictive and prescriptive analytics can help you make the right business decisions.

How to start the implementation process

When it comes to implementing your digital transformation, there are certain tollgates that ensure you are heading in the right direction:

Set out clear priorities – having clear, actionable initiatives can help you realize your transformation benefits quickly. By focusing on few changes tied directly to measurable business outcomes can help you achieve much better results

– having clear, actionable initiatives can help you realize your transformation benefits quickly. By focusing on few changes tied directly to measurable business outcomes can help you achieve much better results Adopt an agile approach – a clear timeline and short-term targets can help you deliver results aligned with your strategic intent and overall goals. Implement your transformation strategy in iterative sprints, and leverage an agile approach to keep your transformation flexible

– a clear timeline and short-term targets can help you deliver results aligned with your strategic intent and overall goals. Implement your transformation strategy in iterative sprints, and leverage an agile approach to keep your transformation flexible Consider expert guidance – digital transformation usually consists of making significant changes in your processes and technology. To do this, it is essential to work with a service provider that can boast proven digital transformation experience to provide value and best practices. This helps you stay focused on your core business while the experts develop a better transformational strategy.

Digital transformation sets the stage for future growth



It goes without saying that the recent pandemic has changed how businesses operate and what consumers need and expect when it comes to products and services. This means it is vital to revisit your business strategies.

Embracing digital channels gives you a head start on harnessing growth. Digital transformation enables you to adopt more agile ways of working, creating a leaner organization, improving customer service, reducing operating costs, and providing sustainable competitive advantage.

In turn, this enables you to create – what we call – a Frictionless Enterprise, – one which seamlessly that connects your people and processes, intelligently, as and when needed, to address each and every point of friction in your business operations.

The bottom line – organizations investing in a solid digital strategy will be more competitive and stronger than ever before.

Learn more about how Capgemini’s Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM can help drive your digital transformation and build resilience during times of disruption.

Kishor Wikhe is the Chief Operating Officer for Capgemini’s Business Services – a global business line of the Capgemini Group. He is responsible and accountable for key activities including digitalization, reskilling, and introducing industrialized innovation across the business.