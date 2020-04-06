The digital governance imperative

Digital transformation is taking place at a rapid pace across all business sectors. As a result, organizations face more and more pressure to manage cost, reduce risk, and drive profitability from their IT investments. Enabling a robust digital governance capability is no longer a luxury, and in 2020 has become a critical requirement for companies that need to drive value out of the services being delivered to their business users and consumers.

In a complex digital IT services landscape, most companies have partnered with multiple IT suppliers to deliver various core services to their business users. Suppliers may be delivering and operating on-prem or cloud infrastructure, application services, cybersecurity capabilities, network or outsourced service desk services, to name a few. However, the ability to accurately measure service quality, effectively govern IT suppliers, and improve service quality over time has become extremely challenging.

For an organization to realize the benefits of their digital services, suppliers are expected to deliver specific outcomes for their customers. However, for many organizations, supplier delivery is often monitored and governed in a highly manual manner and they are struggling to manage the supplier relationship, measure performance and report on the quality of contractual deliverables on a regular cadence.

Contributing factors and resulting risks :

Inability to track and report on contractual deliverables and obligations compliance

Operational meetings require manual effort and rely on disconnected legacy tools to document and track resulting RAIDE items and meeting notes

Lack of visibility and ability to identify continual service improvement opportunities for suppliers

ITSM and SIAM process compliance beyond SLA pass/fail is highly dependent on manual identification and analysis.

These challenges are only compounded when the number of suppliers and scope of outsourced services increase, unless an organization prioritizes digitizing and automating these core supplier governance activities.

Based on our experience deploying SIAM capabilities for our customers, there is a way forward to establish better control and drive quality service outcomes from your suppliers.

By leveraging the ServiceNow platform and automated workflows with our custom Digital Governance Framework (DGF) scoped application, organizations are able to digitize contractual artifacts, meetings, RAIDE items and track CSI initiatives.

The KPI and dashboards will allow you to measure the quality of IT services being delivered and provide much needed transparency for service owners and business stakeholders. An automated DGF process compliance bot drastically reduces human effort and proactively highlights problem areas. This centralized capability built in ServiceNow with automated workflows allows organizations to resolve issues proactively properly manage the IT suppliers in their digital ecosystem.

By streamlining manual processes, digitizing content and leveraging ServiceNow to perform workflows and automate strategic operations, managing a multi-supplier environment will allow you to achieve the gains in transparency, control and quality that are so urgently needed.

To learn more about the Digital Governance Framework (DGF) and ServiceNow platform, you can reach out to me via LinkedIn or contact me on my Capgemini expert page.