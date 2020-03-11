More women are needed to power energy and utilities

Multiple research studies show that companies with a significant share of female leaders outperform their peers, but there is still a notable deficit in the number of women working in the energy and utilities industry.

Less than a quarter of the energy and utilities workforce is made up of women, according to industry estimates. There is a similar disparity in the chemicals and natural resources sectors. But this is an issue across almost every industry. According to UNESCO data, only 30% of all female students select STEM-related fields in higher education.

International Women’s Day reminds us of the importance of a diverse workplace. Bringing women into the industry means more than just increasing a number. Market disruption is coming from all areas, and dismantling gender stereotypes is one way to manage the changes that are coming.

Our industry is facing an aging workforce. We need to attract, retain, and promote a younger generation to ensure we can continue to operate smoothly. This age group is not necessarily motivated by the same considerations as older demographics; they want to work for a company that reflects their values and has a diverse workplace.

At the same time, digital technologies are adding complexity to the skills companies need. Automation will change the industry and we need a workforce that can drive it forward. Advanced analytics, machine learning, and robotics all require a STEM-based education. So, encouraging young women to explore technical careers will also help the industry fill these critical roles in the future.

Capgemini invests in diversity and inclusion. We believe that varied teams deliver the best client work. Thirty-three percent of our workforce are women and we continue to create programs to encourage more. We support ongoing efforts to eliminate the gender imbalance in science, engineering, and technology because that makes us all more successful.

Our International Women’s Day celebrations will include sharing stories that challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations, and celebrate women’s achievements. Follow #EachforEqual on Twitter to learn more about our stories.

We will also be celebrating with a Digital Inclusion Day of Service in support of Family Promise, an organization helping families experiencing homelessness and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. Our volunteers will work with women across the US to provide training focused on basic digital skills.

Encouraging women to enter our industry is the right thing to do. International Women’s Day is a great day to celebrate the power of women in technical fields but fighting gender imbalance is something we support every day.