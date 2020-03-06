Select which Site you would like to reach:

Diversity and inclusion, an enabler for positive futures

Our values allow us to overcome biases and enable equality.

Women’s empowerment and their inclusion in the economy has a positive impact on growth, health and progress of our societies.

Gender diversity and equality are also essential for a high-performing organization, and we have reinforced our aim on attracting, advancing and retaining women, while committing to ambitious targets to accelerate gender equality and bring about positive change.

We commit to build a more inclusive and equitable workplace where all our employees can be their authentic selves and do their best work, and where people of all backgrounds can thrive.

Carole Ferrand, Chief Financial Officer at Capgemini

“I am really pleased to see all the progression and objectives around gender in the group. Our CSR strategy – Architects of Positive Futures, demonstrates the commitment we have as a Group to diversity in all forms. For me this is not only a competitive edge but also a broader need of leadership variety.”

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Operating Officer, Capgemini Group

“It is with great pride that I am able to say diversity and inclusion are in our culture and DNA. In today’s business environment gender diversity – and diversity on a broader scale – is essential to ensuring that we have the right skills base and talent pool within our organizations.”

Each for Equal

IWD 2020 | Each for Equal | Capgemini IWD 2020

Nicola Hodkinson

“I’m a very firm believer in doing what feels right and trusting your gut.”

Kimberly Snoyl

“My advice to you: follow your heart, do what you love to do and a path will unfold itself for you.”

Myriam Bouvier

“I think that it is the responsibility of all of us to break old professional models and associated biases”

Love your Career

Yosabeth Avila

I feel inspired by my managers and I try to take advantage of the training and development opportunities

Faye Rutowicz

Being an architect, for me, means moving between technology and people.

Lisa Eckersley

I’m an ace at being able to help business and technical people come together and understand each other.

